Season openers mean Christmas in February for OU, OSU softball programs

Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso and Oklahoma State’s Kenny Gajewski will spend a portion of Thursday creating their first softball lineups in nearly a year.
The coaches — and their players — have been waiting for this moment since their 2020 seasons were abruptly halted on March 12.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are,” said Gasso, who is entering her 31st season at OU. “It’s been … close to 11 months since we’ve been on the field with someone other than crimson and cream on their uniform. We’re just really excited. We’ve been working really hard.”
Added OSU sixth-year coach Gajewski: “They just want to get back on the field against someone else. They are tired of practice, tired of intrasquads, kind of tired of each other … we just want to get on the bus.”
Oklahoma will play two games against UTEP and Abilene Christian on Thursday and Friday. The contests will be in El Paso, Texas. OSU opens with five games at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, Louisiana, with scheduled meetings with Louisiana Tech (two), Arkansas, Lipscomb and Jacksonville State. Games are Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tulsa will start its season on Feb. 26 with a three-game set at Texas A&M.
It’s a different world for the softball programs, especially in the era of COVID-19. Oklahoma’s players took a test Tuesday because they had to take one at least 48 hours prior to travel. They will be tested again immediately upon their return to campus.
Gasso said all players, from one through 23 on her roster, will be important this season. You never know when a positive test could sideline someone for a number of days.
Versatility will be important. A player that specializes in one thing isn’t likely to help the Sooners if COVID issues hit the team.
“Right now, I’d say most every one of these players can do something more than just play one position. It’s very important. Some of them may play positions they’ve never played before,” Gasso said. “With a roster of 23, the attitude is, I’ll do whatever you ask me and more because I want to be on this field. The competition is just incredible. That’s their commitment.
“You could surrender and say, I don’t see myself in the lineup. It’s not like that at all. They know how valuable they are going to be moving forward and they are ready for it.”
OU and OSU advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2019, the last full season before anyone knew about COVID.
Thursday could possibly begin another opening step toward another postseason run for both programs, especially with high expectations tagged to them.
“More than any other year that we have fought outside things,” Gajewski said. “I think it’s a product of the season from last year being ripped out and going through the things we’re going through. Honestly, I think our girls — for the first time of their entire lives — have seen the light outside of school and softball that they’ve never seen. Like all of us, they’re adults now. It’s pretty cool out there once you get going.
“But what I try to remind them is that every athlete I’ve ever been around would do this all over again if you’re really committed to the process and your school and your teammates.”