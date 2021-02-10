Season openers mean Christmas in February for OU, OSU softball programs

Gasso said all players, from one through 23 on her roster, will be important this season. You never know when a positive test could sideline someone for a number of days.

Versatility will be important. A player that specializes in one thing isn’t likely to help the Sooners if COVID issues hit the team.

“Right now, I’d say most every one of these players can do something more than just play one position. It’s very important. Some of them may play positions they’ve never played before,” Gasso said. “With a roster of 23, the attitude is, I’ll do whatever you ask me and more because I want to be on this field. The competition is just incredible. That’s their commitment.

“You could surrender and say, I don’t see myself in the lineup. It’s not like that at all. They know how valuable they are going to be moving forward and they are ready for it.”

OU and OSU advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2019, the last full season before anyone knew about COVID.

Thursday could possibly begin another opening step toward another postseason run for both programs, especially with high expectations tagged to them.