OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL

Samuel Omosigho, 2023 linebacker from Texas, commits to OU

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho on Wednesday afternoon. Omosigho, a Crandall, Texas, native, announced the move at his hometown's community center.

Omosigho, a three-star recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings, attends Crandall High School. The No. 412-ranked recruit and No. 35 linebacker in the class chose the Sooners over Florida. 

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound prospect held offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Southern California, Mississippi and Oklahoma State, among others. Omosigho took his official visit to Norman on June 3. 

Omosigho is the ninth commitment and lone linebacker pledge of the 2023 class. He was primarily recruited by Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof, according to 247Sports.

austin.curtright@tulsaworld.com

