Sam Houston stuns Oklahoma 52-51, Sooners falter late in opening night upset

NORMAN — Tanner Groves’ lay-in upped his tally to 11 points for the game and with 5:14 remaining Monday night, Oklahoma led Sam Houston 46-34. Three-hundred and 14 seconds and an 18-5 Bearkat run later, the lead had vanished in a flurry of 3-pointers, ending with Lamar Wilkerson’s decisive triple in front of his own team’s bench with 1.3 seconds remaining.

Sam Houston 52. Sooners 51.

The last of Wilkerson’s five 3-pointers sealed the Bearkats an opening-night upset over OU inside the Lloyd Noble Center, where a late Sooners lead evaporated in the closing stages.

OU led by as many as 14 points in the second half in spite of a largely treacherous debut performance in 2022-23. The Sooners, who led the Big 12 in turnovers a year ago, gave the ball away 21 times with six assists in the 2022-23 opener and the visitors dominated on the offensive glass for 11 rebounds to OU’s five.

The scoring burden fell heavily upon Grant Sherfield and Jacob and Tanner Groves, who combined for 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field, led by Sherfield’s 14 points in his Sooners debut. After the scoring trio, seven other OU players combined to finish 4-of-20 from the field.

And all of that left the door open for the Sam Houston comeback and a sour beginning to Year 2 of the Porter Moser era in Norman.

“What got us beat was our defense the last four minutes,” Moser postgame. “They scored seven of the last eight possessions. Seven of the last eight. We gave them hope.”

Up next: The Sooners host Arkansas Pine-Bluff Friday night at 7 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center. The Golden Lions bega their 2022-23 campaign with a 73-72 loss at TCU Monday night and will return home to face Champion Christian Wednesday before traveling to Norman.

Storylines

Where did it go wrong?: Lots went down in the final 5:14 Monday night.

Sherfield, the Sooners’ most-assured performer of the night, began dealing with cramps in his legs. OU attempted only six field goals after going up 46-34 and made only two. Sam Houston scored on seven of its final eight possessions.

But what bothered Moser and Tanner Groves (11 points, nine rebounds) most was that this wasn’t the OU team they’d seen all preseason.

“What you guys all saw tonight, that's not what we've seen every day going into practice,” Groves said. “We're going to look back at the end of the year and we're going to look at this loss as just a major learning lesson along the way. I think it's going to help us.”

“We've been fairly efficient in practice moving the ball, sharing the ball, high assist, lower turnovers,” Moser said. “But six assists, 21 turnovers; you start the season you start trying to do things you can't do. But you've got to settle them down. We've got to be way more solid. Way more solid.”

Much of that was owed to a fearless Bearkats defense which pressed the Sooners, hounded freshmen like Milos Uzan (four points, four turnovers) and Otega Oweh (two points, three turnovers) and forced more turnovers than OU committed in all but two games a year ago.

And in the final sequence, OU simply wasn’t up to speed. After Groves’ potential game-sealing lay-up clanged off the front rim, Sam Houston burst into transition and through a seemingly disorganized Sooners defense.

The result? Wilkerson’s flush corner 3-pointer that silenced the crowd inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

“That last transition D, as much as we go over it, it’s a miss shot in a one-possession game,” Moser said. “Your guards have to get back. We have to stop the ball. We lunged for the ball. Now he goes by us. Rotate, rotate, up, three. That’s transition D 101 when you’re talking situational.

“We talked about that. We lunged for the ball and now they’re going downhill. You have to get back and make a wall. The missed shot doesn’t beat you. The bad transition D beats you.”

Offensive struggles: The last time OU scored fewer points in a season opener, Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office.

The Sooners’ 51 points marked their fewest on opening night since Dec. 1, 1956 when OU was limited to 55 points in a loss to Arkansas. Monday’s finally count only marginally exceeded a nearly 75-year, season-opener low of 44 points against Texas in 1951.

Afterward, the Groves brothers gave credit where credit was due.

“We had 21 turnovers and I think six assists, which is incredibly uncharacteristic of this team,” said Jacob, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. “I think we talked about it all week. We needed to drive into the paint, get guys to collapse on you and spring to our shooters. We weren't finding guys like we usually do and stuff like that. I just think it was their pressure and their physicality and toughness. They made winning plays.”

“I think they just took us out of a lot of our stuff and we didn't get to a lot of the action,” said Tanner.

Bamisile’s light second half: While Sherfield shined in his OU debut, fellow transfer guard Joe Bamisile had a mixed night.

Bamilsile finished with six points on 2-of-5 shooting with a pair of rebounds, flashing bits of the athleticism his arrival from George Washington promised.. But after halftime, Bamisile logged only three minutes, sitting on the bench in lieu of some of OU’s more experienced players.

“We’ve got to learn to trust defensively, some guys,” Moser said.

“Gotta get him more up to speed on some things defensively, but Joe adds a lot to us. I thought for his minutes offensively he did a couple nice things. He was 2-for-5. He actually got two rebounds. Had a steal. I think Joe’s a guy that I’ve gotta get more minutes for, definitely. It’s early in the season, you want to go with some of your veterans down the stretch.”