Rylie Boone's patience, perseverance pays off with special season for Sooners

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Rylie Boone ended Saturday’s win over Kansas with a diving catch in right field.

A mass celebration ensued as teammates raced to congratulate the acrobatic defensive play. Boone didn’t smile and calmly tossed the ball to shortstop Grace Lyons.

Don’t let that all-business attitude fool you. Ask her teammates and coaches, Boone is a spark plug who can make you laugh in a split second.

This season has been “super fun” for the Owasso High School graduate. The junior is getting the most playing time of her career right now and hitting .448, which ranks third on college softball’s most potent offensive lineup.

“She’s been waiting for this moment plus waiting so long that it was making her a little bit anxious about getting in this starting lineup,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “She’s really settled in and done her job really well on both sides.

“And what I love about her is she can lead off the game or come in the nine hole, lay down a bunt and beat it out, she can slap, she can hit the ball over the fence, hit the ball off the wall, she’s very lethal that way. She’s a really good nine hole for us.

“And, on top of that, she’s just outstanding defensively and has made some big plays for us to save a game. I’m really happy for her because she’s been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

Boone will help guide the top-ranked Sooners in a crucial three-game Bedlam series against No. 7 Oklahoma State. It’s basically a best-of-3 to determine the Big 12 champion with games on Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (4) and Saturday (2).

Boone only played four games in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign after suffering a knee injury. In last year’s national championship campaign, she played in 55 of 60 games with nine starts.

This season, the right fielder has started 34 of 44 games. Her 87 at-bats this year have already surpassed the 66 that she had in her first two springs.

“It’s been super fun, just being around my teammates and the way our chemistry is on and off the field,” Boone said after Tuesday night’s practice. “This is the closest team I’ve been a part of and it’s just super fun to be around all of them — 24/7 — and getting to play with them.”

Her patience has been tested. As a freshman, she was hitting .467 through four games before tearing her MCL and PCL in her knee during a game in Mexico. In the fall of 2020, she tore her other MCL during a practice.

“Two injuries back-to-back, it was rough,” she said. “But my teammates were my biggest supporters. I got really into my faith during that time. And just trusting God’s plan and being the best teammate I can be while waiting … whatever opportunity Coach gave me, I just took it and ran with it. But being happy for my teammate’s success and my own success was probably the biggest thing.”

Second baseman Tiare Jennings feels comfortable with Boone behind her in right field.

“She’s come a long way,” Jennings said. “You can see her break out of herself this year, just because she’s getting a lot more playing time. But even last year, compared to this year, she was always very consistent and she was always our best hype man.

“She was the person you could go to to make you laugh or smile when you need it.”

Bedlam means a lot to Oklahoma kids and Boone is no different. She was recruited by OSU, and her older brother Trevor Boone — who is now a minor league player at Class A Fresno — played baseball for the Cowboys.

“This is going to be awesome,” Boone said. “It’s here and it’s going to be really special because it’s ‘senior weekend’ and I can’t wait to be on the field with the seniors.”

Boone hasn’t forgotten where her journey began — from the Twisters as a baby softball player to becoming an all-state player at Owasso.

She enjoyed her time playing for Shane Eicher and the Lady Rams. She was a pitcher at Owasso and will sometimes tease Gasso that she’s available to throw batting practice, a bullpen or maybe, an inning, she laughed.

Is there anything from her high school coach that she’s taken to OU?

“I love Coach Eicher … the advice he gave me was to always work hard. And sometimes when you work hard, it doesn’t go your way, but continue to work hard.

“He didn’t see me as Rylie Boone who is going to OU. He saw me as a human first before a softball player,” Boone said. “That’s one of the biggest things I took from him and the Owasso softball program … human first before a softball player. He cares more about their character than the skill that they have.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.