Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray look to form strong one-two punch for the Sooners

Brooks said he has a good rapport with Gray.

“He’s a great competitor. He goes out there and gives it his all. He can catch the ball, runs well. He’s explosive. He does everything right,” Brooks said. “He’s a good person. He taught me some things. I’m definitely happy he’s here.”

Brooks thinks he’s more explosive than a year ago and said he has also improved his pass-catching skills.

He added that he immediately felt comfortable upon his return.

“This is something I’ve been doing for a very long time. There are always things to improve on. I’m always going to be able to get better. But at the same time you’re just comfortable when you play the game of football for so long,” Brooks said.

Gray’s also looking forward to making an impact at a school he has admired from afar.