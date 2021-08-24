Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray look to form strong one-two punch for the Sooners

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s had some potent one-two punches at running back during the Lincoln Riley era.
The 2021 version will have two solid players with Kennedy Brooks (who is entering his third season at OU) and Eric Gray (a Tennessee transfer who is just days from making his debut with the Sooners).
Quarterback Spencer Rattler is excited about sharing the backfield with the pair.
“Eric Gray, him and KB pop out,” Rattler said. “Eric’s very explosive, he makes good cuts, can make you miss easily and has great vision. And he’s pretty fast. And then KB’s just very patient. He’s a vet, too. He knows the game, he knows our scheme, he’s very knowledgeable.”
Rattler’s arm has made him a Heisman Trophy candidate, but for him to have maximum success, he’ll need help with a strong run game.
The Sooners may be absent Marcus Major for the 2021 season. SoonerScoop.com reported on Tuesday that the junior running back will miss the season for academic reasons. Major rushed for 110 yards in OU’s 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl last year.
Riley feels comfortable with Brooks and Gray heading in the Sept. 4 opener at Tulane. Both have proven themselves. Brooks had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons before opting out of the 2020 slate. Gray had a team-high six touchdowns last year and had a 246-yard rushing game against Vanderbilt in 2019.
“It’s having not only two good players but both of those guys have played a lot of ball, been in big atmospheres, big games. You can certainly tell,” Riley said on Tuesday. “And then with some of the attrition in that room, not that we could have predicted it, but it’s made it even more important and made those guys even more valuable. I think they’re feeding off each other. There’s a good, healthy competition going on back there.”
In addition to Major's apparent departure, the Sooners also lost Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson in the running backs room.
Brooks and Gray bring a type of newness to the position, even though they are both experienced players.
“Eric being here for the first time and Kennedy having sat out last year … they’ve done well,” Riley said. “With our numbers we’ve tried to find that balance of getting them enough reps to be ready and then also being smart with not having just a million running backs on our roster right now.”
Gray is looking forward to playing his first game in an Oklahoma jersey. He’s had a blue-collar mentality with his new team, Riley said.
“Hard work pays off. I’ve came in and done it the right way,” Gray said. “I’ve came in and tried to earn my stripes a little bit … just get in and work hard.”
Brooks said he has a good rapport with Gray.
“He’s a great competitor. He goes out there and gives it his all. He can catch the ball, runs well. He’s explosive. He does everything right,” Brooks said. “He’s a good person. He taught me some things. I’m definitely happy he’s here.”
Brooks thinks he’s more explosive than a year ago and said he has also improved his pass-catching skills.
He added that he immediately felt comfortable upon his return.
“This is something I’ve been doing for a very long time. There are always things to improve on. I’m always going to be able to get better. But at the same time you’re just comfortable when you play the game of football for so long,” Brooks said.
Gray’s also looking forward to making an impact at a school he has admired from afar.
“You hear about Oklahoma and definitely, for me as a running back, the history of RBU and so many great running backs who came through here,” Gray said. “I was definitely attracted to it from day one. Once I got in the transfer portal, I knew Oklahoma is where I wanted to go to … also having DeMarco Murray as a running backs coach and a guy who played highly in the league and he’s going to be the person you talk to everything about cuts and reads, it was just a hole-in-one for me.”
July 2021 video: Riley on RB transfer Eric Gray: 'He's going to be a big factor'