‘Run it back’: OU cornerback Woodi Washington to return to Sooners’ secondary in 2023

Oklahoma’s Woodi Washington needed only three words to convey his message. “Run it back,” wrote the third-year cornerback in a Twitter post Sunday night.

Indeed, Washington plans to be back in the Sooners’ secondary in 2023, ensuring OU will return one of its most experienced players on the back end next fall.

His announcement marked the latest New Year’s Day boost for Brent Venables’ defense after defensive lineman Isaiah Coe announced his intention to return for another season in Norman earlier in the day.

A consensus four-star recruit in OU’s 2019 class, Washington has started 23 games since 2020, including 13 starts as a redshirt junior in 2022. He tallied six pass breakups and an interception with 67 total tackles that ranked fifth among Sooners defenders this fall.

Following OU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl defeat last week, Washington took pride in the Sooners’ postseason performance and set his sights on the future.

“The program is moving in a great direction,” he said. “So for us to come out with this, even though we lost the game, it's just a learning point for everybody. I can't wait till next year and see what we have in store.”

Retaining Washington for 2023 marks a massive win for an OU secondary expected to lose cornerback C.J. Coldon and safeties Justin Broiles and Trey Morrison this offseason.

As things stand, Jaden Davis, Kani Walker and junior college transfer Kendel Dolby (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) are among the candidates to start in one of the cornerback spots against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. But with Washington’s return, the Sooners start the new year knowing they'll have their top cornerback back in Week 1.

White declares for NFL Draft

Fifth-year linebacker DaShaun White formally announced his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday.

White, whose 954 total snaps led all OU defenders this fall, exhausted his final year of NCAA eligibility in 2022. He recorded 90 total tackles in his final season with the Sooners, including nine tackles in the Cheez-It Bowl defeat to cap his career tally at 248.

White was one of three anchors of OU’s linebacking corps in 2022.

Danny Stutsman, who led all Big 12 defenders with 124 total tackles, is expected to return for his junior season in 2023. David Ugwoegbu holds one more season of NCAA eligibility.