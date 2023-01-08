Rondell Bothroyd — with 24.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks over last two seasons - joins Sooners through transfer portal

Oklahoma’s defensive line continued to grow through the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon.

Rondell Bothroyd, a 6-4, 258-pound defensive end from Wake Forest, announced his decision to play for the Sooners next season. His news came via a social media message.

Bothroyd has been dominant on the defensive line over the past two seasons. In the past 26 games, he totaled 93 tackles with 24.5 tackles for loss including 15.5 sacks. He was a co-captain for the Demon Deacons last season.

The defensive end spent five seasons at the ACC school and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Sooners’ portal movement may not be finished.

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony recently visited OU, as did Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden.

Defensive tackle Davon Sears from Texas State is expected to announce his destination on Monday. His other finalists are Tennessee and Penn State.

Oklahoma did lose in the race for Matthew Lee. The former UCF center selected Miami for his next team.

The Sooners have eight players joining the program through the transfer portal: Bothroyd, punter Luke Elzinga (Central Michigan), defensive end Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), defensive end Dasan McCullough (Indiana), safety Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech), offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio), tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina).

Elzinga is a preferred walk-on.