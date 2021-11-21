Robertson scores 27 to lead OU women past Buffalo

Taylor Robertson knocked down nine 3-pointers for all of her 27 points Sunday, helping lift Oklahoma to a 93-72 win over Buffalo in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Robertson was 9-for-23 on 3-pointers, with Madi Williams (19 points), Ana Llanusa (16) and Skylar Vann (12) also scoring in double figures for the Sooners (4-1).

OU took control with a 30-point second quarter, taking a 45-33 lead at halftime. The Sooners led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

The Sooners will conclude the tournament with a 4 p.m. game against Minnesota on Monday.

OKLAHOMA 93, BUFFALO 72

BUFFALO (1-2): Adeyeye 6-14 0-2 12, Hemphill 10-22 4-10 26, Fair 2-11 0-0 5, McEvans 3-8 1-2 7, Young 2-7 2-4 7, Christie 3-5 4-5 11, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 1-1 2-2 4, Camp 0-6 0-0 0, Woolley 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-77 13-25 72

OKLAHOMA (4-1): Lampkin 2-3 0-0 4, Llanusa 6-16 1-1 16, Robertson 9-24 0-0 27, Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 8-16 1-2 19, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Tot 1-4 2-2 5, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Vann 6-12 0-0 12, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-88 6-7 93

Buffalo;17;16;21;18;—;72