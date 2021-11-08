Riley trusts assistant coaches' focus while being interviewed mid-season for head coach jobs

Oklahoma will play at Baylor on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Waco, Texas.

Still healing

Riley was asked Monday about the health status of wide receiver Theo Wease and cornerback Woodi Washington.

“I don’t know yet. They didn’t do anything full with us last week. It’s encouraging, but not to the point where we are giving them team reps or anything like that,” Riley said. “Hopefully we can continue to push forward and the bye week was good for them. They are making good progress. It’s still too early to say and probably a little bit of a reach right now.”

Both have undisclosed injuries. Washington played in the season’s first two games, while Wease suffered his setback during the preseason.

Impressive debut

Former OU quarterback Chandler Morris was named the Big 12’s offensive player of the week after guiding TCU to a 30-28 upset victory over Baylor.

Morris, making his first career start, totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing, 70 rushing).

Morris, Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Austin Kendall (Louisiana Tech) are former OU backups who have starts at their respective schools this season.