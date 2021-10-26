Riley, Grinch say defense must deliver for Sooners to succeed

NORMAN — The tone changed for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday.
A few days ago, he sounded as frustrated as any fan after the team's apathetic performance in a 35-23 victory at Kansas.
Most of that ire was directed at a defense that seemed to take a wrecking ball to two seasons' worth of positive momentum under coordinator Alex Grinch. On Tuesday, the tone was more upbeat.
“The last two weeks, we haven't played up to our capability,” Riley said. “You know, you turn on the tape, and I think as a coach, you look at it and you say, ‘What's the cause of this? Why is this happening? Is it capabilities of the guys out there, is it things schematically?' You know, what's causing it?”
The statistics say just about everything that can go wrong has. The Sooners allowed the Jayhawks to covert 9-of-13 third downs. One of the failed conversions didn't matter; Kansas moved the chains on fourth down.
In the Jayhawks’ first four possessions where the clock wasn’t an issue, they produced scoring drives of 10 plays or longer. Remember, this was Kansas — a program that has been in the Big 12 basement for so long it has paid off the mortgage for the dwelling.
If the Sooners’ defense can’t get off the field against the Big 12’s worst offense, the offense can’t get on it. That’s how you get a game where OU averaged 7.4 yards per play and was sweating until the end. This isn’t something you can place on one position group or one defensive unit. There are problems everywhere.
Riley’s tenor shifted because, in his eyes, the problems are not physical.
“The majority of breakdowns that we have, we're causing,” Riley said. “You know, we've had a couple of times, you know, the TCU game, the guy made a couple of phenomenal catches. We've had a few things like that over the stretch, but we've had way too many that we're serving it up on a silver platter.
"And the flip-side of that is, is when we do play well, we do our job. We show signs of being the really good defense that we feel like we can be and we have shown good chunks of the season.”
Riley’s confidence level is not the central issue. His players’ trust in themselves is the concern. Reasons for it to be high are not apparent. Giving up 131 points in their past four games shouldn’t have anyone beating their chest. October has been a nightmare for OU’s defense. It has lost starting defensive end Jalen Redmond, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerbacks D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington to injuries this season.
Riley insinuated some of those starters could be back when OU hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. But Redmond, who hasn’t played since the Nebraska game on Sept. 18, is the only player Riley seemed committed to playing against the Red Raiders.
The Sooners look like a team that needs a break. They get a week off before facing No. 16 Baylor on Nov. 14. But they still have to deal with the Red Raiders. Playing another game in survival mode likely won’t be enough.
“You have to get a group of guys over it and perform up to an actual standard. To assume now is the time to change behaviors because we’re fatigued with poor performance would be an understatement. It’s long overdue,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think for us, it’s about accountability. Every guy in the program has to look at it, specifically the defense, the lens of OK, it’s my issue.”