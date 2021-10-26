Riley, Grinch say defense must deliver for Sooners to succeed

NORMAN — The tone changed for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday.

A few days ago, he sounded as frustrated as any fan after the team's apathetic performance in a 35-23 victory at Kansas.

Most of that ire was directed at a defense that seemed to take a wrecking ball to two seasons' worth of positive momentum under coordinator Alex Grinch. On Tuesday, the tone was more upbeat.

“The last two weeks, we haven't played up to our capability,” Riley said. “You know, you turn on the tape, and I think as a coach, you look at it and you say, ‘What's the cause of this? Why is this happening? Is it capabilities of the guys out there, is it things schematically?' You know, what's causing it?”

The statistics say just about everything that can go wrong has. The Sooners allowed the Jayhawks to covert 9-of-13 third downs. One of the failed conversions didn't matter; Kansas moved the chains on fourth down.

In the Jayhawks’ first four possessions where the clock wasn’t an issue, they produced scoring drives of 10 plays or longer. Remember, this was Kansas — a program that has been in the Big 12 basement for so long it has paid off the mortgage for the dwelling.