Rhamondre Stevenson is fourth-round selection by New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson is fourth-round selection by New England Patriots

  • Updated
Rhamondre Stevenson drafted by New England Patriots

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a fourth-round selection by the New England Patriots.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins are headed to the same NFL destination.

Stevenson was a fourth-round selection (No. 120 overall) by the New England Patriots during Saturday’s NFL draft. Perkins was a third-round pick by the franchise on Friday night.

Stevenson only played six games during the 2020 season due to an NCAA suspension, but made the most of his time. He rushed for a team-high 665 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in his season debut at Texas Tech.

Stevenson’s big game came in the Cotton Bowl win over Florida. The running back had a personal-best 186 rushing yards on 18 carries against the Gators.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

