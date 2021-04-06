Resilient Caleb Kelly never thought of quitting football following second ACL injury

OU has reached the midway point of spring drills. Kelly’s getting more fluid, Odom said, and he’s processing things. It’s easy to root for him as he enters his sixth season on campus.

Was there any doubt that he would return? His first ACL injury happened two springs ago. He worked hard to play the tail end of the season, including the contest against LSU in the Peach Bowl.

And then, after his second, it would have been understandable to call it a career. He could end things on a good note, especially after earning his communication degree.

Kelly understands that some may have chosen that road. He respects their decision.

But quitting was not in his future. He said his mindset is you go until you are told you can’t go anymore.

“Everybody has their own opportunities, their own decisions to make, it's their lives, but when I see people give into the hurt, give in and don't work as hard, don't want to do the little things that you did before, it's just kind of like a weakness to me,” Kelly said. “That's what drives me. I don't want to be weak. I don't want to be somebody who gave into something that was hard because it was hard. I don't want to stop playing football because I love it and I'm still good at it.”