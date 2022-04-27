Reports: Sooners suffer blow as leading scorer Umoja Gibson enters transfer portal

Umoja Gibson delivered hope of a return to Norman in 2022-23 when he opted to test the NBA Draft waters without hiring an agent this spring. Instead, Oklahoma's leading scorer will likely play his college basketball elsewhere next year.

Gibson, who paced the Sooners with 13.3 points per game this past season, entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-1 guard from Waco, Texas, will move as a graduate transfer.

Gibson's jump marks OU's fifth departure to the portal since the Sooners' season came to a close in the second round of the NIT on March 20, joining guards Elijah Harkless (committed to UNLV) and Alson Mason (Missouri State), forward Akol Mawein (Sacramento State) and center Rick Issanza.

Gibson came to OU in 2020 after three seasons at North Texas. He started 15 games and averaged 9.1 points per contest under Lon Kruger in Year 1. In 2021-22, Gibson powered OU's offense — highlighted by a 30-point perfromance against Texas Tech on Feb. 9 — and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Gibson announced plans earlier this month to go through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility "with the intent to come back to Oklahoma". Now, with Gibson in the portal, Harkless at UNLV and Jordan Goldwire off to the pros, only forward Tanner Groves remains of OU's top four scorers this past season.

As things stand, coach Porter Moser and the Sooners head toward the 2022-23 campaign thin at guard.

First-year guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland are expected to return for their respective sophomore seasons. OU secured a commitment from Joe Bamisile — George Washington's 16.3-points-per-game guard — on April 11, but the two-time transfer will likely require an NCAA waiver to suit up for the Sooners next season.

OU has guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh inked to its class of 2022.

