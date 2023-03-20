Less than two years after his arrival in Norman, the freshman recruiting class Porter Moser inherited in the spring of 2021 is now gone.

According to multiple reports Monday, Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes has entered the transfer portal, following fellow class of 2021 signee C.J. Noland with an exit from the Sooners following his sophomore season.

Cortes is the third OU player to head for the portal this offseason.

Cortes appeared in 29 games and watched his minutes count climb to 17.2 per game in his second season under Moser as the Sooners' leading minutes-getter off the bench. The 6-foot-3 guard from Kingfisher averaged 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game in his final season at OU.

On Feb. 21, Cortes announced that he was stepping away from the program citing "personal reasons" hours before the Sooners' 74-63 loss to Texas Tech. He returned for OU's final two regular season games and played 19 minutes in the Sooners' season-ending defeat to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament on March 8.

Cortes follows Noland and freshman Benny Schroder among the OU players to hit the portal since the conference tournament defeat to the Cowboys, leaving Moser and the Sooners down a sure-handed bench guard as they embark on an offseason roster rebuild.