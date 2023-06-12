Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday evening.

LeBlanc — a four-star prospect from Kissimmee, Florida, and a member of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class — arrived at OU as a mid-year enrollee and spent spring camp in Norman. Per 247Sports’ national rankings, LeBlanc came to campus as the No. 34 defensive lineman and the No. 46 overall recruit in the state of Florida in his class.

On3’s Matt Zenitz was first to report LeBlanc’s jump to the portal.

LeBlanc initially committed to the Sooners on June 28, 2022 and inked with OU when the early signing period opened at the end of last year.

Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates served as LeBlanc's primary contact during LeBlanc's recruitment. Over a series of unofficial visits to Norman last spring, Bates recognized the attention to detail the 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior lineman brought to the game.

“Derrick is a very cerebral player,” Bates said in April. “He understands our playbook and scheme. He was one of those guys that when he came on his visit all he wanted to do was talk ball and learn our scheme.”

With LeBlanc headed to the transfer portal, OU approaches the summer already down one member of a 2023 signing class that came in at No. 4 in 247Sports’ composite team recruiting rankings in 2023, headlined by five-star prospects Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen and Adepoju Adebawore.

Per 247’s player rankings, LeBlanc was the ninth-highest rated recruit in the Sooners latest class in coach Brent Venables’ first full recruiting cycle.

