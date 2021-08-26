Reports: Sooners down to two scholarship running backs following Tre Bradford's departure

Earlier this week, SoonerScoop.com reported that Marcus Major was academically ineligible this season. OU also lost running backs Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson when they were dismissed from the team following their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. T.J. Pledger, who rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns last season, transferred to Utah immediately after last season. Rhamondre Stevenson opted for early entry into the NFL Draft.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray was asked about Bradford’s development last week.

“He's really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he has to just kind of put it all together. And he's heading in that direction. We've just got to continue to get him reps and things of that nature. But he's a good kid and works his tail off and he always wants to get reps. So that's a great sign,” Murray said.

Oklahoma’s depth behind Brooks and Gray are walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson.

Hudson, a redshirt sophomore, had eight rushes for 20 yards during the 2020 season.