Reports: Sooners down to two scholarship running backs following Tre Bradford's departure

Oklahoma’s chase for a national championship appears to have become a bit more difficult before the season’s first game.
The Sooners’ depth at running back took another hit on Thursday with multiple reports that LSU transfer Tre Bradford has left the program.
Bradford’s departure leaves OU with only two scholarship running backs — Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee.
No official statement on Bradford has come from Oklahoma’s athletics department.
Bradford arrived in Norman during the summer after spending last season at LSU. The sophomore running back from Dallas had 10 carries for 53 yards in 2020 at the SEC school.
Bradford’s experience, albeit limited, would have helped the thin depth at running back after plenty of shuffling during the off-season.
Earlier this week, SoonerScoop.com reported that Marcus Major was academically ineligible this season. OU also lost running backs Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson when they were dismissed from the team following their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. T.J. Pledger, who rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns last season, transferred to Utah immediately after last season. Rhamondre Stevenson opted for early entry into the NFL Draft.
Running backs coach DeMarco Murray was asked about Bradford’s development last week.
“He's really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he has to just kind of put it all together. And he's heading in that direction. We've just got to continue to get him reps and things of that nature. But he's a good kid and works his tail off and he always wants to get reps. So that's a great sign,” Murray said.
Oklahoma’s depth behind Brooks and Gray are walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson.
Hudson, a redshirt sophomore, had eight rushes for 20 yards during the 2020 season.
Knowles is a redshirt junior who transferred from Southwestern Oklahoma. He rushed for 394 yards on 131 carries in his first two seasons at the Division II school in Weatherford.
Brooks had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons before opting out of the 2020 season. Gray had a team-high six touchdowns for the Vols last year and had a 246-yard rushing game against Vanderbilt in 2019.
The Sooners open the season Sept. 4 at Tulane.