Reports: OU, Texas move to SEC almost done; ACC, other leagues also approached Sooners, Longhorns

Oklahoma and Texas' move from the Big 12 to the SEC has been in the works for at least six months and is almost complete, according to a Friday report from the Austin American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls.
Horns247's Chip Brown also reported Friday that the Sooners and Longhorns will leave the Big 12 and will inform the conference on Monday that they don't intend to renew their grant of rights agreements. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that OU and Texas could declare their intentions as soon as within the next 24-48 hours and as late as two weeks from now.
According to Bohls, the move could become official in one week. Bohls also reports that Texas A&M leadership was kept in the dark amid discussions of welcoming OU and Texas to its league. The Aggies were the biggest known objector to the move after having left the Big 12 themselves in July 2012. "We want to be the only SEC team from Texas," said Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork on Wednesday.
Per Stadium's Brett McMurphy, SEC presidents discussed OU and Texas during a regularly scheduled call on Thursday. McMurphy also reports it's unknown whether there are any objectors to OU and Texas joining besides Texas A&M.
According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, it's believed OU and Texas still have the majority votes needed to join the conference despite Texas A&M's objection.
Thamel also confirms OU and Texas are expected to begin the process of joining the SEC next week, but does note that the ACC and other conferences have approached the Sooners and Longhorns.
The Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman first reported on Wednesday that the Sooners and Longhorns had approached the SEC about membership. Since then, the Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs met to discuss the situation at 5 p.m. Thursday, but representatives from OU and Texas were reportedly absent.
The Big 12 released the following statement after the meeting: "Oklahoma and Texas are founding members of the Big 12 and we value their traditions and history of success. The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest level.
“There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements. This is a time of dramatic change within intercollegiate athletics that presents both opportunities and challenges, and the Big 12 Conference looks forward to continuing to play a major role in its evolution.”
Oklahoma and Texas both released statements on Wednesday through an unnamed spokesperson, but neither explicitly confirmed or denied the reports.