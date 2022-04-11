Reports: OU guard Elijah Harkless enters the transfer portal

NORMAN — The latest dose of offseason roster turnover for coach Porter Moser and Oklahoma's men's basketball program arrived Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, senior guard Elijah Harkless has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners. The former Cal State Northridge transfer's move to the portal was first reported by Verbal Commits. On3's Matt Zenitz later confirmed the news.

With his exit, Harkless becomes the third OU player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2021-22 season, joining first-year guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein. The departure of the 6-foot-3 scorer comes less than a month after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Harkless intended to return to the Sooners in 2022-23.

Harkless leaves OU after a promising senior season was cut short by injury. He made 23 starts and averaged 10.0 points — fourth-most among the Sooners — and 4.1 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February.

"I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world," Harkless wrote in a statement posted to social media following the injury.

Harkless earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors despite missing the final five games of the regular season. Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting.

