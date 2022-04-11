 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: OU guard Elijah Harkless enters the transfer portal; big man Issanza follows

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Arkansas (copy)

Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless gets through the Arkansas defense to score points during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Sooners beat the Razorbacks 88-66.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

NORMAN — The latest dose of offseason roster turnover for coach Porter Moser and Oklahoma's men's basketball program arrived Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, senior guard Elijah Harkless has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners. The former Cal State Northridge transfer's move to the portal was first reported by Verbal Commits. On3's Matt Zenitz later confirmed the news.

With his exit, Harkless becomes the third OU player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2021-22 season, joining first-year guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein. The departure of the 6-foot-3 scorer comes less than a month after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Harkless intended to return to the Sooners in 2022-23.

Harkless leaves OU after a promising senior season was cut short by injury. He made 23 starts and averaged 10.0 points — fourth-most among the Sooners — and 4.1 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February. 

"I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world," Harkless wrote in a statement posted to social media following the injury. 

Harkless earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors despite missing the final five games of the regular season. Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting. 

Issanza heads to the portal

Later Monday, Verbal Commits reported that center Rick Issanza had entered the transfer portal after three seasons at OU. 

Issanza, a 7-foot-1 big man from the class of 2019, spent two seasons on the floor at OU after redshirting in his freshman year in 2019-20. He made a lone start against Kansas State and appeared in 12 total games this past season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.  

Issanza is the fourth Sooner to head to the transfer portal this spring. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid fan of soccer (read: fútbol). Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

