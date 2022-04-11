Reports: OU guard Elijah Harkless enters the transfer portal; big man Issanza follows

With his exit, Harkless becomes the third OU player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2021-22 season, joining first-year guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein. The departure of the 6-foot-3 scorer comes less than a month after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Harkless intended to return to the Sooners in 2022-23.
Harkless leaves OU after a promising senior season was cut short by injury. He made 23 starts and averaged 10.0 points — fourth-most among the Sooners — and 4.1 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February.
Harkless earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors despite missing the final five games of the regular season. Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting.
Issanza heads to the portal
Later Monday, Verbal Commits reported that center Rick Issanza had entered the transfer portal after three seasons at OU.
Issanza, a 7-foot-1 big man from the class of 2019, spent two seasons on the floor at OU after redshirting in his freshman year in 2019-20. He made a lone start against Kansas State and appeared in 12 total games this past season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.
Issanza is the fourth Sooner to head to the transfer portal this spring.
