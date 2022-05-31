Reports: OU associate head coach K.T. Turner headed to Kentucky

For the second time this offseason, Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter Moser is down an assistant coach.

According to multiple reports Tuesday afternoon, Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner is leaving Norman to become an assistant at Kentucky under 14th-year coach John Calipari. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker first reported Turner’s move.

John Calipari has his man. K.T. Turner, associate head coach at Oklahoma (and former Texas and SMU), will be Kentucky's third assistant, sources tell @TheAthletic.Cal wanted a player-development specialist with Texas recruiting ties.https://t.co/5KWa77MSwA — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 31, 2022

Turner’s exit marks the second departure from Moser’s staff this offseason after the 53-year-old head coach’s debut season at the Lloyd Noble Center. Earlier this spring, assistant David Patirck — the final addition to Moser’s inaugural staff in 2021 — left the program to become head coach at Sacramento State.

Turner came to OU in the spring of 2021 following one season at Texas. Other stops across his 17-year career in college coaching include SMU, Wichita State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. A respected recruiter, the 44-year-old Turner was credited with recruiting guard C.J. Noland to the Sooners last spring.

To date, Moser and OU have not announced any staff additions since the Sooners’ 2021-22 campaign ended in the NIT on March 20.

