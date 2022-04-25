Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners

Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson entered the transfer portal Monday, according to
multiple reports, two days after shining in the Sooners' 2022 spring game.
Jackson, a former consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2021, suited up for the Red team and turned seven targets — third most among OU pass catchers — into three receptions for 21 yards, including a 15-yard, second quarter connection with quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The 6-foot, 179-pound receiver came to Norman ranked as the
No. 17 pass catcher in the class of 2021 after choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor, among others. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two games as a freshman last fall and remained with the program through spring camp.
With his departure, Jackson joins the wave of student athletes across the country expected to head to the transfer portal over the next week. Student athletes must give their current schools a "written request" to enter the portal by May 1 in order to maintain immediate eligibility for the 2022 fall or winter seasons.
A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the 2022 offseason
OL Hunter Anthony
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Nebraska
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony (77) sings the alma mater at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Cade Bennett
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: San Diego State
Note: Bennett was an Oklahoma State redshirt freshman who did not see any game action in the 2020 season.
Photo by ELI IMADALI/Arizona Republic
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: LSU
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) knocks down a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Dante Bivens
Previous school: TU Transfer destination: Colorado State
Tulsa's Shamari Brooks celebrates with Dante Bivens after scoring the go ahead touchdown during the second half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa won 32-31.
Photo by DAVID DERMER/For the Tulsa World
OL Jason Brooks Jr.
Previous school: Vanderbilt Transfer destination: OSU
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. (68) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
CB C.J. Coldon
Previous school: Wyoming Transfer destination: OU
Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon (21) celebrates after making an interception against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP File Photo
OL Casey Collier
Previous school: USC
Transfer destination: OSU
AP File Photo
WR Sam Crawford Jr.
Previous school: TU Transfer destination: Rice
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr. (left) reaches out for the ball as Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane defends and breaks up the play during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Oct. 29, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
WR Marcellus Crutchfield
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marcellus Crutchfield (21) secures a catch while being defended by cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Isaiah Epps
Previous school: Kentucky Transfer destination: TU
Kentucky wide receiver and Jenks High School graduate Isaiah Epps (81) catches a pass for a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
AP File Photo
S Pat Fields
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Stanford
Oklahoma's Pat Fields tackles Oregon's Terrance Ferguson during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
QB Dillon Gabriel
Previous school: UCF Transfer destination: OU
Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
AP File Photo
OT Tyler Guyton
Previous school: TCU Transfer destination: OU
TCU offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (92) celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during the second half an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.
AP File Photo
WR Jadon Haselwood
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Arkansas
Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) catches a pass over Baylor safety JT Woods (22) and cornerback Raleigh Texada (3) during a NCAA football between Oklahoma and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Shane Illingworth
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Nevada
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) warms up before a game against the Missouri State Bears on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
WR Cody Jackson
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
OU freshman receiver Cody Jackson in April 2021 spring football practice.
Photo courtesy of OU Athletics
RB Dezmon Jackson
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Sam Houston State
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson runs past Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle during the Big 12 Championship game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DT Jayden Jernigan
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Missouri
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) tackles Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
NT Jeffery Johnson
Previous school: Tulane Transfer destination: OU
Tulane nose tackle Jeffery Johnson, left, moves in to sack Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer, center, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
AP File Photo
DL Deven Lamp
Previous school: TU Transfer destination: San Diego State
Tulsa's Deven Lamp stops Temple's Justin Lynch on a fourth down conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tulsa won the game 44-10.
Tulsa World file photo
DL Jonah La'ulu
Previous school: Hawaii Transfer destination: OU
San Jose State quarterback Josh Love (12) attempts to throw a pass over Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah La'ulu (99) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Honolulu. Hawaii beat San Jose 42-40.
AP File Photo
DB Gabe Lemons
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State's Gabe Lemons warms up against Missouri State during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Tulsa World file photo
LS Jake Mann
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
DL Ian Marshall (walk-on)
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
S Tanner McCalister
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Ohio State
Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) celebrates after his team makes a defensive stop during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Latrell McCutchin
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: USC
Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin (7) reacts trying to get the defensive play call during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL McKade Mettauer
Previous school: Cal Transfer destination: OU
California kicker Greg Thomas, left, celebrates with holder Steven Coutts (37) and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) after Thomas kicked the game-winning field goal late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. California won 20-19.
AP File Photo
OL Monroe Mills
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Texas Tech
Monroe Mills participates in offensive line drills at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
LB Jamal Morris
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Houston
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris (3) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DB Trey Morrison
Previous school: North Carolina Transfer destination: OU
North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison plays against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston.
AP File Photo
OL Prince Pines
Previous schools: Baylor and Sam Houston State Transfer destination: OSU
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) throws a pass behind offensive lineman Prince Pines (74) as Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) tries to break past offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
DL Jaxon Player
Previous school: TU Transfer destination: Baylor
Tulsa’s Shamari Brooks, right, and Jaxon Player celebrate after Tulsa defeated South Florida, 32-31 at Raymond James Stadium In Tampa, Florida.
Photo by DAVID DERMER/For the Tulsa World
WR Matt Polk
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
QB Spencer Rattler
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: South Carolina
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass while being pressured by Kansas State defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (1) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB T.D. Roof
Previous schools: Appalachian State and Indiana Transfer destination: OU
Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (6) falls to the turf after being contacted by Indiana linebacker T.D. Roof (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-32.
AP File Photo
WR Jonathan Shepard
Previous school: OSU
Transfer destination: TBA
TE Austin Stogner
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: South Carolina
Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast (2) tackles Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner (18)during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DB Kani Walker
Previous school: Louisville
Transfer destination: OU
AP File Photo
WR Haydon Wiginton (walk-on)
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
QB Caleb Williams
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: USC
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams runs the ball against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
WR Mario Williams
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: USC
Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) runs away from Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green (22) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Tyrese Williams
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Tyrese Williams (60) walks with teammates after defeating the Texas Tech Red RaidersTexas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
