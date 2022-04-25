 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
081121-tul-spt-oufoot (copy)

Cody Jackson (6) runs drills as the University of Oklahoma (OU) Sooner football team practices at the Rugby Fields on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Norman, Okla. Photo by STEVE SISNEY/for theTulsa World

 STEVE SISNEY

Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson entered the transfer portal Monday, according to multiple reports, two days after shining in the Sooners' 2022 spring game.

Jackson, a former consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2021, suited up for the Red team and turned seven targets — third most among OU pass catchers — into three receptions for 21 yards, including a 15-yard, second quarter connection with quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The 6-foot, 179-pound receiver came to Norman ranked as the No. 17 pass catcher in the class of 2021 after choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor, among others. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two games as a freshman last fall and remained with the program through spring camp.

People are also reading…

With his departure, Jackson joins the wave of student athletes across the country expected to head to the transfer portal over the next week. Student athletes must give their current schools a "written request" to enter the portal by May 1 in order to maintain immediate eligibility for the 2022 fall or winter seasons.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert