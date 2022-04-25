Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners

Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson entered the transfer portal Monday, according to multiple reports, two days after shining in the Sooners' 2022 spring game.

Jackson, a former consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2021, suited up for the Red team and turned seven targets — third most among OU pass catchers — into three receptions for 21 yards, including a 15-yard, second quarter connection with quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The 6-foot, 179-pound receiver came to Norman ranked as the No. 17 pass catcher in the class of 2021 after choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor, among others. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two games as a freshman last fall and remained with the program through spring camp.

With his departure, Jackson joins the wave of student athletes across the country expected to head to the transfer portal over the next week. Student athletes must give their current schools a "written request" to enter the portal by May 1 in order to maintain immediate eligibility for the 2022 fall or winter seasons.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.