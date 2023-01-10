Reports: Oklahoma to hire Texas Tech's Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach

Oklahoma appears to have found a permanent wide receivers coach to fill out Brent Venables’ staff.

Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is expected to be hired to the position, according to multiple reports. Jones spent the last season coaching for the Red Raiders, where he was a walk-on during the mid-1990s.

Jones would replace interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington, a former offensive analyst elevated to that role following the abrupt resignation of Cale Gundy during fall camp.

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Jones spent three seasons at Kansas including a stint as the interim head coach shortly after Les Miles resigned as coach.

Jones built relationships in the Texas high school world. He spent three seasons as South Oak Cliff as head coach before joining the Red Raiders as the program’s director of player development.

He was Texas Tech’s outside receivers coach from 2016-18 until making the move to Kansas.

Jones graduated from North Texas in 1999.