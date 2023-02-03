From the day Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted their invitations to the SEC on July 31, 2021, the expectation has been that the pair of schools would exit the Big 12 no later than 2025. Now, despite efforts toward an exit in time for the 2024 football season, it appears the Sooners and Longhorns won’t be heading to the SEC any earlier barring a sudden change

Negotiations for OU and Texas to depart the Big 12 and join their new league in 2024 have stalled, according to multiple reports Friday morning, leaving the pair of schools to remain in the conference they’ve called home since 1996 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons before departing on July 1, 2025.

Per reports, the schools have been engaged in negotiations over an early exit with the Big 12 and television partners ESPN and Fox since early December.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, those talks have arrived at a “breaking point” with the Sooners and Longhorns now expected to see out the remainder of the current Big 12 grant of rights (which expires on June 30, 2025) and to join the SEC for the 2025-26 academic year.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the negotiations centered around the value of Fox's current television contract with the sides unable to "agree on how to create equitable value" without seven football games featuring OU and Texas in 2024.

Further reporting Friday indicates that the door may not yet be closed on an early exit for the SEC.

As the Big 12 presidents meet for scheduled met Friday in Dallas, the expectation held that OU and Texas will remain part of a 14-team Big 12 for the next two football seasons.

That would send the Sooners to the SEC in 2025 ahead of what would be head coach Brent Venables’ fourth season and the third college season for OU’s class of 2023, which includes five-star prospects Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen and Adepoju Adebawore and 14 four-star signees.

It would also place the final Big 12 meeting in the Bedlam rivalry between OU and Oklahoma State in Norman in the fall of 2024. The Sooners visit Stillwater on Nov. 4, 2023.

Speculation around an early departure for the SEC has swirled from the time the SEC announced its planned expansion with OU and Texas in the summer of 2021.

The then-stunning move kicked off a chain reaction of conference realignment, including the Big 12’s additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. The conference will grow to 14 teams when those schools join the league on July 1, 2023. The Sooners travel to Cincinnati and BYU and host UCF in 2023.

Friday’s news comes less than 72 hours after the Big 12 released its league schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday, two full months later than the 2022 schedule had been announced a year earlier.

While the remaining Big 12 programs promoted the schedule release widely, OU and Texas offered only a tacit acknowledgement as 75% of their respective upcoming league slates became official, an indication perhaps of the uncomfortable marriage between the conference and its SEC-bound schools.

As of Friday morning, neither OU or Texas listed the 2023 schedule on its official team website. Based on current timelines, that awkwardness between the Big 12 and its one-time flagship programs will continue all the way to 2025.

Timeline: Big 12 formation, team changes through the years 1994-96: Big 12 Conference forms from SWC and Big Eight 2010-11: Colorado, Nebraska leave for Pac 12, Big Ten 2011: Texas' 'Longhorn Network' ESPN deal; Big 12's Fox deal 2011-12: SEC adds Texas A&M and Missouri; OU and OSU consider Pac-12 2011-12: TCU and West Virginia join; Big 12 gets new commissioner 2016-17: Big 12 considers expansion; declines July 2021: OU and Texas may leave for SEC July 30, 2021: OU, Texas regents vote to accept SEC invitations Sept. 10, 2021: Big 12 unanimously accepts four new members June 10, 2022: AAC reaches agreement for teams to join Big 12 in 2023