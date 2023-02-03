July 13, 2022 video. Bob Bowlsby will be succeeded by Brett Yormark, who officially takes over on August 1. Video courtesy/Big 12
From the day Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted their invitations to the SEC on July 31, 2021, the expectation has been that the pair of schools would leave the Big 12 no later than 2025. Now, despite efforts toward an exit in time for the 2024 football season, it appears the Sooners and Longhorns won’t be heading to the SEC any earlier.
Negotiations for OU and Texas to depart the Big 12 and join their new league in 2024 have stalled, according to
multiple reports Friday morning, leaving the pair of schools to remain in the conference they’ve called home since 1996 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons before departing on July 1, 2025.
Per reports, the schools have been engaged in negotiations over an early exit with the Big 12 and television partners ESPN and Fox since early December.
According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, those talks have arrived at a
“breaking point” with the Sooners and Longhorns now expected to see out the remainder of the current Big 12 grant of rights (which expires on June 30, 2025) and to join the SEC for the 2025-26 academic year.
Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the talks centered on the value of Fox's current television contract with the Big 12 with
the sides unable to "agree on how to create equitable value" without seven football games featuring OU and Texas in 2024.
These latest developments mean the Sooners and Longhorns will spend the next two football seasons in the Big 12.
The final Big 12 meeting in the Bedlam rivalry between OU and Oklahoma State will likely take place in Norman in the fall of 2024. The Sooners visit Stillwater on Nov. 4, 2023.
This is a developing story.
The Big 12 needed to have the schedule to TV partners by February, so it released just before then. Eli and Eric talk about OU's 2023 opponents, which will no longer include a round-robin in-conference slate due to Big 12 expansion.
Timeline: Big 12 formation, team changes through the years
1994-96: Big 12 Conference forms from SWC and Big Eight
The first Big 12 Conference
with the remnants of was announced in 1994 and the Southwest (SWC) conferences. Big Eight
The original members were Big Eight's Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State, along with SWC's Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
The expanded conference also allowed for divisions, with
OU and OSU landing in the South division. Further reading from 1995-96 archives:
| Big 12 to continue SWC, Big 8 traditions | Big 12 will share revenues | Big 12 offices Dallas bound Arkansas would have been perfect fit for Big 12
2010-11: Colorado, Nebraska leave for Pac 12, Big Ten
Colorado made the first move by
. The Pac-12 also reportedly offered membership to OU, OSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. joining a new Pac 12 Conference with Utah in June 2010
Later the same month, Nebraska
. The move would be made accepted an offer to join the Big Ten Conference . official on July 1, 2011 that they would stay in their current conference at that time. OU, OSU and other Big 12 schools announced
Missouri, another Big 12 school that could have potentially moved that offseason, had a vocal supporter in
r for the 10-member Big 12. its state's governo Further reading from 2010 archives:
| WAC's expansion to 16 teams ended in disaster | Pac-10 commissioner has no animosity toward Texas Texas, Beebe help Big 12 survive
AP File Photos
2011-12: TCU and West Virginia join; Big 12 gets new commissioner
With Texas A&M on its way out, the
team from Texas in October 2011, TCU. This was despite the fact that the Horned Frogs planned to leave the Mountain West for the Big East the following year. Big 12 began negotiations with a replacement
The Big 12
soon after, with voted unanimously to accept TCU . TCU reciprocating
Also in October 2011, the Big 12 needed to find a replacement for Missouri, and found one
. It took in West Virginia for the Mountaineers to switch the next season. a WVU lawsuit against the Big East
By summer 2012,
and West Virginia were official Big 12 members. Also during the football offseason that year, the TCU . Big 12 hired previous conference commissioner, Bob Bowlsby
The Big 12's additions also had ramifications on other conferences:
initially looked in all directions (including westward to San Diego and Boise) for new football members before becoming a basketball focused conference, while The Big East to form Tulsa's current conference, the American Athletic. Conference USA and the Mountain West dissolved their conferences
AP File Photo
2016-17: Big 12 considers expansion; declines
In 2016, the Big 12 Conference reportedly considered quite a few programs for expansion, including Air Force, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado State, UConn, Houston, Rice, South Florida, SMU and Tulane.
BYU, Houston and Cincinnati. The favorites were considered
Then-OU president
about the topic at the time with the media. David Boren spoke multiple times
However, with the Big 12 allowed to
despite having fewer than 12 members, the conference ultimately host a football championship game once again . decided not to expand
Sept. 10, 2021: Big 12 unanimously accepts four new members
following an affirmative vote from the Big 12's Board of Directors and approval from the conference's eight remaining members, per a Big 12 release. OU and Texas were not involved in the process. BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston are set to become the newest members of the league
The Big 12 announcement did not specify arrival dates for its new schools.
AP File Photos
June 10, 2022: AAC reaches agreement for teams to join Big 12 in 2023
The American Athletic Conference
that paves the way for the schools to join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. announced an agreement with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF
Along with the addition of BYU in 2023, the Big 12 is set to be a 14-team conference that year.
AP File Photo
