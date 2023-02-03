From the day Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted their invitations to the SEC on July 31, 2021, the expectation has been that the pair of schools would leave the Big 12 no later than 2025. Now, despite efforts toward an exit in time for the 2024 football season, it appears the Sooners and Longhorns won’t be heading to the SEC any earlier.

Negotiations for OU and Texas to depart the Big 12 and join their new league in 2024 have stalled, according to multiple reports Friday morning, leaving the pair of schools to remain in the conference they’ve called home since 1996 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons before departing on July 1, 2025.

Per reports, the schools have been engaged in negotiations over an early exit with the Big 12 and television partners ESPN and Fox since early December.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, those talks have arrived at a “breaking point” with the Sooners and Longhorns now expected to see out the remainder of the current Big 12 grant of rights (which expires on June 30, 2025) and to join the SEC for the 2025-26 academic year.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the talks centered on the value of Fox's current television contract with the Big 12 with the sides unable to "agree on how to create equitable value" without seven football games featuring OU and Texas in 2024.

These latest developments mean the Sooners and Longhorns will spend the next two football seasons in the Big 12.

The final Big 12 meeting in the Bedlam rivalry between OU and Oklahoma State will likely take place in Norman in the fall of 2024. The Sooners visit Stillwater on Nov. 4, 2023.

This is a developing story.

Timeline: Big 12 formation, team changes through the years 1994-96: Big 12 Conference forms from SWC and Big Eight 2010-11: Colorado, Nebraska leave for Pac 12, Big Ten 2011: Texas' 'Longhorn Network' ESPN deal; Big 12's Fox deal 2011-12: SEC adds Texas A&M and Missouri; OU and OSU consider Pac-12 2011-12: TCU and West Virginia join; Big 12 gets new commissioner 2016-17: Big 12 considers expansion; declines July 2021: OU and Texas may leave for SEC July 30, 2021: OU, Texas regents vote to accept SEC invitations Sept. 10, 2021: Big 12 unanimously accepts four new members June 10, 2022: AAC reaches agreement for teams to join Big 12 in 2023 Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now