Reports: Brent Venables hired as OU's next head football coach

Brent Venables will receive one of Oklahoma’s biggest welcome home celebrations this week.
The 50-year-old coach met with OU administrators on Sunday afternoon and, hours later, has been hired as the Sooners new head football coach, according to reports by multiple national media outlets.
Moments after the news broke on social media, OU director of athletics tweeted a emoji of a lock, which hints that a deal has been finalized after a week-long search.
Venables was at Oklahoma between 1999-2011 before becoming Clemson’s defensive coordinator. Over the past decade, he helped build the Tigers into a national powerhouse.
The Tigers have won two national championships (2016 and 2018) during his time at the ACC school.
Venables was part of Oklahoma’s reincarnation in the college football world. He joined Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999, helped the Sooners win a national championship in 2000 and spent 13 seasons helped guide the defense under Bob Stoops’ leadership.
Venables has had the strong backing of former players, including NFL defensive back Dominique Franks. Earlier this week, Franks said he supported his former coach.
“He’s a guy that understands the Sooners’ tradition,” Franks said on Friday. “He’s going to come in and he’s not going to let the kids or the fan base be happy with winning Big 12 championships. He’s going to see the bigger picture and say we need to take the next step.
“We need to go and compete for national championships and bring a national championship back to Norman because it’s been way too long.”
Oklahoma has been looking for a replacement since Lincoln Riley unexpectedly bolted for USC last Sunday.
Director of athletics Joe Castiglione told everyone he would be “stealthy” during his search and held true to his word. Many names have been speculated during the past week including Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. There have even been wild thoughts that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was a candidate.
Venables would bring stability to the program. While he’s never been a head coach, he understands the OU culture. He’s also worked under legendary coaches during his career, including Swinney and Hall of Fame coaches Bill Snyder and Stoops.
Clemson has been among the nation’s top defenses during Venables’ time as defensive coordinator. This season, the Tigers are No. 2 nationally in scoring defense.