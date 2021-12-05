Reports: Brent Venables hired as OU's next head football coach

Brent Venables will receive one of Oklahoma’s biggest welcome home celebrations this week.

The 50-year-old coach met with OU administrators on Sunday afternoon and, hours later, has been hired as the Sooners new head football coach, according to reports by multiple national media outlets.

Moments after the news broke on social media, OU director of athletics tweeted a emoji of a lock, which hints that a deal has been finalized after a week-long search.

Venables was at Oklahoma between 1999-2011 before becoming Clemson’s defensive coordinator. Over the past decade, he helped build the Tigers into a national powerhouse.

The Tigers have won two national championships (2016 and 2018) during his time at the ACC school.

Venables was part of Oklahoma’s reincarnation in the college football world. He joined Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999, helped the Sooners win a national championship in 2000 and spent 13 seasons helped guide the defense under Bob Stoops’ leadership.

Venables has had the strong backing of former players, including NFL defensive back Dominique Franks. Earlier this week, Franks said he supported his former coach.