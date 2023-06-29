Oklahoma lost a vital member of its behind-the-scenes operations on Thursday night.

OU’s Executive Director of Football Administration Thad Turnipseed is no longer in his role, according to SoonerScoop.

Turnipseed previously served as Clemson’s director of football recruiting and external affairs from 2013-22 before Sooners head coach Brent Venables brought him along to Norman ahead of the 2022 season.

Turnipseed played a vital role in planning a new $175 million Football Operations Facility that was unanimously approved by OU Board of Regents in March.

“He’s a critical part,” Venables said of Turnipseed a few months after being hired. “He’s got vision. He’s four, five and six steps ahead with everything. He anticipates both programmatically, facility, structurally, and he knows how to get it done both on the coaching side of it and how a football home… works organically.”

Before his stint at Clemson, Turnipseed worked under Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in multiple roles, most notably as director of athletic facilities and associate athletic director for special projects from 2002-13. Across both terms with Clemson and Alabama, Turnipseed helped build programs that won four combined national championships.

Turnipseed played football at Alabama from 1990-92 and was a member of its 1992 national championship-winning season under head coach Gene Stallings. The Montgomery, Alabama, native then spent 1993-95 as a student assistant for the Crimson Tide before working in the construction business from 1995-2002.

Turnipseed originally had a two-year contract worth $350,000 annually with OU.