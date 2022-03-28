Report: Tanner Groves, Harkless will return to OU in 2022-23, Gibson to ‘explore’ pro options

Eight days after Oklahoma’s season-ending NIT loss to St. Bonaventure, there’s more clarity on how coach Porter Moser’s Sooners could shape up next season.

On Monday, Moser told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that forward Tanner Groves and guard Elijah Harkless will be back in Norman in 2022-23 while leading scorer Umoja Gibson is set to “explore professional opportunities with the option to return to school.”

Oklahoma's Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless will return to school next season and use their additional year of eligibility, per Porter Moser.Umoja Gibson will explore professional opportunities with the option to return to school. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022

Gibson paced OU with 13.3 points per game as the Big 12’s third-leading 3-point shooter at 39.0%. The former North Texas transfer has until April 24 to apply for entry into the NBA Draft. If Gibson opts to test the draft waters, he can maintain his NCAA eligibility and return to the Sooners by withdrawing before the NCAA’s June 1 deadline.

Gibson was voted All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches at the end of the regular season along with Groves, Harkless and Jordan Goldwire.

With Gibson mulling his future, planned returns for Groves and Harkless mark an early offseason boost as Moser prepares for his second year in charge of the Sooners. Each will use their final year of NCAA eligibility next season.

Groves, the 6-foot-10 transfer from Eastern Washington, posted 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his debut campaign, finishing second among OU players in both categories. Groves recorded three double-doubles, eclipsed 20 points on five occasions and shot 53.2% from the field — third-best in the Big 12.

Harkless’ promising senior season ended abruptly when he suffered a knee injury against Texas on Feb. 15. Harkless, a third-year transfer from Cal State Northridge, averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 rebound and 1.7 assists before his injury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.