Report: Sooners transfer guard Grant Sherfield receives eligibility waiver from NCAA

Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield signed with Oklahoma earlier this week. He'll require an NCAA transfer waiver in order to gain immediate eligibility with the Sooners.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and men’s basketball coach Porter Moser can now be certain on the availability of at least one of the Sooners’ top offseason transfer additions. 

Former Nevada guard Grant Sherfield, who committed to OU in late May, has received a waiver from the NCAA granting the fourth-year scorer eligibility for the 2022-23 campaign, per Rothstein's report Wednesday afternoon. A two-time transfer with stops at Wichita State and Nevada, Sherfield required a waiver in order to play this coming season. The 6-foot-2 senior is now clear for action when the Sooners tip off in November.

Sherfield finished as the fifth-leading scorer in the Mountain West Conference in 2021-22, when he averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.5% shooting and earned a place on the All-Mountain West third team. In 2020-21, Sherfield posted 18.6 points per game in his debut season with the Wolf Pack. He appeared in 30 games as a freshman at Wichita State in the 2019-20 season.

Sherfield arrived to aid a depleted OU backcourt this offseason alongside fellow two-time transfer Joe Bamilsile, who committed to the Sooners on April 11. Bamisile, a 16.3 point per game scorer at George Washington a year ago, is still awaiting an eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

"It is a balance,” Moser said of managing the risk of adding the two guards on May 26 That's why you have to keep filling holes. You go down the road with a mentality of if you think is going to happen. You have to weigh those things in and say 'Is it worth it to go down that road?' And that's what we've chosen to do." 

The Sooners bet on Sherfield, per Wednesday’s report, has paid off. Now Moser and Co. will wait for word on Bamisile.

