Report: Porter Moser names first assistant coach to his new Oklahoma staff
Report: Porter Moser names first assistant coach to his new Oklahoma staff

K.T. Turner reportedly named first OU assistant

K.T. Turner, shown coaching at Texas during a Jan. 26 game against Oklahoma, reportedly will join Porter Moser's staff at Oklahoma.

 Eric Gay, AP

Porter Moser is expected to turn to an assistant coach with strong Texas ties to his Oklahoma staff.

K.T. Turner, Texas’ associate head coach during the 2020-21 season, will join Moser’s staff, according to a report by college basketball insider Jeff Goodman from The Stadium.

Turner spent seven years as an assistant at SMU prior to his lone season in Austin. He’s also coached under Tim Jankovich and Larry Brown in Dallas.

Turner also was the Longhorns’ interim coach due to Shaka Smart’s COVID-19 prognosis when Texas hosted OU on Jan. 26. The Sooners won that game 80-79.

Turner’s departure from UT comes after Chris Beard was named Smart’s successor at Texas.

Moser is expected to meet the media at a Wednesday news conference.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Porter Moser wins, does things the right way and will bring the defense

