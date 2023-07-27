Oklahoma’s Porter Moser will enter August searching for an assistant basketball coach.
Emanuel Dildy, who joined Moser’s inaugural staff in the 2021-22 season, will join the Duke staff according to multiple reports.
Dildy, who was promoted to associate head coach last month, also served as an assistant coach to Moser as Loyola from 2013-16.
Moser’s current staff exists of Armon Gates, who was hired to fill a vacancy last April, and Ryan Humphrey.
Moser’s first staff at OU consisted of Dildy, David Patrick and K.T. Turner. Patrick left to become Sacramento State's head coach and Turner joined Kentucky’s staff after that first season.
The OU basketball team’s second staff (2022-23 season) included Dildy and Humphrey. Matt Brady resigned for personal reasons just one week before OU’s first game.
Veteran coach Doc Sadler joined the staff as a special advisor to the head coach to help the team after Brady's departure.
