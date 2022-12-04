 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: OU to face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma's Brent Venables has led the Sooners to a bowl game in his first season as head coach.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

OSU to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma will face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, according to Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy on Sunday afternoon.

No official announcement has been made by the schools or the Orlando-based bowl.

It would be the first game between the schools since the Sooners’ 23-13 road win over the Seminoles during the 2011 regular season.

The bowl game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

This is the third bowl season with Cheez-It as the game’s title sponsor.

Florida State, under third-year coach Mike Norvell, finished 9-3 this season. The team’s only losses were against Wake Forest (31-21), N.C. State (19-17) and Clemson (34-28).

OU owns the second-longest current bowl streak. Oklahoma has qualified for their 24th consecutive bowl appearance, which is only behind Georgia’s current streak of 26 postseason contests.

Guerin and Bill discuss what type of coach the program will need next and look ahead to high school state title games.

