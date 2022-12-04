Report: OU to face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma will face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, according to Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy on Sunday afternoon.

No official announcement has been made by the schools or the Orlando-based bowl.

It would be the first game between the schools since the Sooners’ 23-13 road win over the Seminoles during the 2011 regular season.

The bowl game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

This is the third bowl season with Cheez-It as the game’s title sponsor.

Florida State, under third-year coach Mike Norvell, finished 9-3 this season. The team’s only losses were against Wake Forest (31-21), N.C. State (19-17) and Clemson (34-28).

OU owns the second-longest current bowl streak. Oklahoma has qualified for their 24th consecutive bowl appearance, which is only behind Georgia’s current streak of 26 postseason contests.