Report: Oklahoma's Seth McGowan enters NCAA transfer portal

Seth McGowan has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The Oklahoma running back, who has only played one season, and teammate Trejan Bridges didn’t participate in last weekend’s spring football game. The pair is believed to be under investigation for an alleged off-campus incident on April 15.

When asked about their status following the spring game, OU head coach Lincoln Riley said, “No update. Kind of like everybody else, just letting this thing play out from a legal standpoint and then we'll make any decisions we've got to make from there.”

McGowan had 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season. He had a 73-yard run and a 47-yard reception in the Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

