Report: Oklahoma zeroing in on Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next men's basketball coach
Porter Moser considered Oklahoma's target for next headcaoch

Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser reportedly is Oklahoma's target to take over the basketball program.

 Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's been a very newsy time for our local basketball coaches

Oklahoma reportedly is closing in on a men’s basketball coach.

According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione has zeroed in on Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser. Zagoria said on Friday his sources have indicated that Moser is weighing a six-year contract offer from Oklahoma but is said to be “on the fence.”

There are also reports that UNT's Grant McCasland continues to be a consideration. 

Moser, 52, has been a strong candidate for many programs across the country after creating the Ramblers into a mid-major powerhouse. His Missouri Valley Conference team advanced to the Final Four during the 2017-18 season and to the Sweet 16 during the current NCAA Tournament.

Moser has a 188-140 career coaching record over 17 seasons.

During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. During that same span, the Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play.

Moser been a head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock (2000-03), Illinois State (2003-2007) and, after serving four seasons as a Saint Louis assistant, has spent the past decade at Loyola-Chicago.

