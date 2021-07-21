Report: Oklahoma, Texas have approached SEC about joining conference

Zwerneman reports "an announcement could come within a couple of weeks," regarding the addition of the Sooners and Longhorns to a new 16-team SEC. In July 2012, Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC just one year after Colorado departed for the Pac-12 and Nebraska moved to the Big Ten.

According to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis and Kirk Bohls, Texas president Jay Hartzell declined comment about the matter last week. An unnamed source in the Oklahoma athletic department said, “Come on now. Is this groundhog day all over again?”

Per CBS Sports, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday at the conference's media days he has "no comment on that speculation." Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby finished his press conference at last week's Big 12 media days by thanking reporters for not asking him about conference expansion.

According to the American-Statesman, an SEC source has said it will take a majority vote for OU and Texas to be accepted into the conference. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said at media days his team has "a lot of respect" for the Big 12, a conference the Sooners have won six consecutive seasons.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.