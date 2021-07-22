Oklahoma, Texas reportedly absent from Big 12 ADs, CEOs meeting; conference releases statement

The Big 12 Conference athletic directors and CEOs met at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss rumors that Oklahoma and Texas might depart for the SEC. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, administrators were informed the Sooners and Longhorns have indeed explored joining the SEC.

However, representatives for the Sooners and Longhorns were not present for the meeting, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Per Dellenger, a source indicated Texas and OU's departure is "not imminent," but serious, with the charge being led by the Texas Board of Regents. The Big 12 released a statement after the meeting.

"Oklahoma and Texas are founding members of the Big 12 and we value their traditions and history of success," the statement said. "The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest level.

"There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements. This is a time of dramatic change within intercollegiate athletics that presents both opportunities and challenges, and the Big 12 Conference looks forward to continuing to play a major role in its evolution."