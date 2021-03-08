 Skip to main content
Report: Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer as Fox Sports pregame show analyst

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops reportedly will be named a college football analyst for Fox Sports' pregame show.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Bob Stoops is expected to be seen at some of college football’s biggest games next season.

The former Oklahoma coach will replace Urban Meyer as an analyst on the Big Noon Kickoff, which is Fox Sports’ college football pregame show, according to a New York Post report.

The newspaper reported that Meyer spoke to Stoops about what the job entailed. Meyer, who was named the Jacksonville Jaguars coach in January, spent two years as an analyst.

Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades in the XFL before a league shutdown due to the pandemic.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

