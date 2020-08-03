Report: Kelly suffers serious knee injury

Linebacker Caleb Kelly has suffered a serious knee injury that could be a torn ACL according to reporting from SoonerScoop.com.

It would be the second ACL injury in 18 months for the fifth-year senior. Last season, Kelly worked his way back into the lineup after rehabilitation and played in the final four games including the College Football Playoff game at the Peach Bowl.

Kelly, a five-star linebacker out of Fresno, Calif., was expected to play weakside linebacker for the Sooners in 2020.

Kelly, who kept a positive attitude following his first injury, subtweeted a report about his knee injury on Twitter. His tweet? "Monday's. Am I right?"

SoonerScoop also reported that quarterback Tanner Mordecai has suffered an injury that won’t require surgery but will keep him from practice. Mordecai and Spencer Rattler are the favorites for the vacant starting position.

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World