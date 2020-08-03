The Big 12 will offer a 10-game schedule model for the 2020 college football season which includes one nonconference home contest, the league announced on Monday night.
The conference’s presidents and chancellors met on Monday and approved the plan, which sets up a schedule similar to other Power 5 conferences.
The Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 announced they will play 10 conference games. The ACC will play 11 games (10 league games and one nonconference game). The Big Ten is expected to announce on Tuesday that it will play 10 conference games.
Oklahoma is scheduled to play Missouri State on Aug. 29. It received a waiver to move the game up one week, which also allowed the Sooners to begin fall camp on Friday.
The Big 12 schedule will be solidified in the coming weeks, the league said in the statement. The anticipated start will be between mid-to-late September with an expectation that nonconference games will be played prior to the start of league play.
“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in the statement.
“We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”
OU originally was scheduled to play at Army on Sept. 26, but the league’s parameters would cancel that game. The Sooners were supposed to host Tennessee on Sept. 12, but the SEC canceled all of its nonconference games.
Oklahoma State has two nonconference home games on its schedule: A Sept. 12 game against Tulsa and a Sept. 19 contest against Western Illinois. OSU would have to choose one of the contests.
The Cowboys were originally supposed to open the season with a Sept. 3 game against visiting Oregon State but the Pac-12 canceled that contest when it limited member schools exclusively to conference play.
Tulsa is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which has not formally announced its plans for the 2020 football season.
According to a Houston Chronicle report, The American plans to play eight conference games in addition to as many nonconference games as possible.
The Big 12’s 10-game model also allows flexibility to move the conference championship game to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.
According to The Athletic, if the Big 12 title game is moved back as late at Dec. 19, the contest could be played at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium instead of AT&T Stadium.
The Texas high school football championships for Class 1A-4A are scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium that week and the Dallas Cowboys have a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 20.
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last seaso…
From Guerin Emig: Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is…