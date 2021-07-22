Report: Big 12 ADs, CEOs to meet Thursday, discuss rumors of OU, Texas to SEC

Conference expansion is an oft-discussed topic around the Big 12, so much so that commissioner Bob Bowlsby finished his press conference at last week’s media days by thanking reporters for not asking any questions about the subject. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the OU and Texas rumors Wednesday at his conference's media days and said he has “no comment on that speculation."

Per the American Statesman, an SEC source has said it would take a majority vote for OU and Texas to be accepted into the conference. Sources say Texas A&M and Missouri would object to OU and Texas joining the conference.

In July 2012, Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC after Colorado departed for the Pac-12 and Nebraska moved to the Big Ten in 2011."We want to be the only SEC team from Texas," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Wednesday.

Though no one from OU has attached their name to statements about Wednesday's news, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said at last week’s media days his team has “a lot of respect” for the Big 12. The Sooners have won the conference title each of the last six seasons.

