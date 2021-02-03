Remember the 2011 snow storm that nearly ground Tulsa's signing day to a halt? Bill Blankenship does

Bill Blankenship can laugh about walking through knee-deep snow during blizzard conditions while trying to secure his first signing class as Tulsa’s head football coach.
That 2011 winter storm that paralyzed the city with 14 inches of snow also played havoc with football players signing letters of intent on that first Wednesday in February.
A decade ago, fax machines were used to send in paperwork. With schools closed and roads seemingly impassable, it was one of the biggest signing day hurdles in recent memory.
Blankenship left his Bixby home in a four-by-four truck on Tuesday, 24 hours before faxes were scheduled to arrive at the Case Athletic Center.
“I’m just desperate to get to this office,” recalled Blankenship, who is now the Owasso High School head coach. “I had a big four-wheel drive truck. I thought ‘No problem.’ Then about a half-a-mile from my driveway, I get stuck. I can’t get any farther.”
He began walking back to his house in a blizzard with snow over his knees.
“I am walking back and it occurs to me I’m getting ready to have a heart attack and die out here,” Blankenship said, jokingly. “I just got my dream job and I’m probably not even going to make it to signing day because I have to trudge back in the snow back to my house.”
There was no one to pull him out and the snow is still falling. That’s when former TU athletic director Bubba Cunningham came to the rescue.
Cunningham asked if Blankenship could walk to Mingo Road. The coach, more prepared for a long way, said he could. Cunningham picked him up in a large SUV and they slid all the way to Tulsa.
“I spent the night on the couch in my office so I could be there bright and early the next morning,” Blankenship said. “I have to be able to be there when the papers came in.”
Blankenship had just been hired to replace Todd Graham a few weeks earlier. Many on his coaching staff were staying in hotels and they couldn’t reach campus.
So a skeleton crew waited for the paperwork to arrive.
Presently, recruits can just snap a picture with their phone and send it to schools. It’s amazing how technology has eased things over the past decade.
But in 2011, fax machines were important. That was how prospects sent in paperwork to their colleges. Many went to their coaches’ offices and faxed in their official letters of intent.
“It was always hectic for me trying to get faxes done because coaches want those things early so they can talk about the kids with the media,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s such an exciting day. And not to have that fax in on time, for me, was always the stress for the high school coach.”
Union was closed on that day, but Fridrich made his way to the office to help any students that could find their way to the school.
Derrick Alexander signed with Tulsa on that day, but had to catch a ride from his Booker T. Washington coach Darrell Hall to make it to a fax machine at his school.
“I just remember feeling so anxious about maybe not getting it in, with the inches of snow and everything,” said Alexander, now a financial advisor in Tulsa. “It was kind of our family’s first run at this. (Younger brother Dominique Alexander, who signed with Oklahoma) was a sophomore. It was a big deal.”
Derrick Alexander was thankful for Hall, who drove a truck. Alexander’s Toyota Camry wouldn’t have been able to navigate the snowy weather.
Trent Martin, the first TU player to commit to the 2011 class, had one of the easier roads to a fax machine.
“My parents worked at a nursing home. My dad had a pickup and we lived right around the corner from the nursing home,” said Martin, a Jenks High School graduate who now owns Sharpside Barber Shop just east of TU’s campus. “We went over there to get it faxed in that day. It was just a hectic day, especially with Coach Blankenship just starting.”
Blankenship secured his signing class by the afternoon. Instead of doing a press conference, the first-year Tulsa coach met with media via fun.
“It’s funny that we’re talking about it. Because it hit me, with the blizzard, it will be one that we won’t ever forget,” Blankenship said. “This will be one that we won’t ever forget. You know, it certainly was our first. I had to find a way to sleep in the office.
“None of it was a hassle. It was more of how cool is it that I get to do this.”