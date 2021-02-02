Remember the 2011 snow storm that nearly grinded Tulsa's signing day to a halt? Bill Blankenship does

There was no one to pull him out and the snow is still falling. That’s when former TU athletic director Bubba Cunningham came to the rescue.

Cunningham asked if Blankenship could walk to Mingo Road. The coach, more prepared for a long way, said he could. Cunningham picked him up in a large SUV and they slid all the way to Tulsa.

“I spent the night on the couch in my office so I could be there bright and early the next morning,” Blankenship said. “I have to be able to be there when the papers came in.”

Blankenship had just been hired to replace Todd Graham a few weeks earlier. Many on his coaching staff were staying in hotels and they couldn’t reach campus.

So a skeleton crew waited for the paperwork to arrive.

Presently, recruits can just snap a picture with their phone and send it to schools. It’s amazing how technology has eased things over the past decade.

But in 2011, fax machines were important. That was how prospects sent in paperwork to their colleges. Many went to their coaches’ offices and faxed in their official letters of intent.