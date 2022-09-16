Reliving history in Lincoln: Sooner Magic in 1986 and domination in 1987

“Sooner Magic.”

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jamelle Holieway chuckled when saying those special words this week.

Nebraska fans can’t be blamed if they add an expletive between “Sooner” and “Magic.”

On Saturday, one of college football’s storied rivalries will be rekindled when OU and Nebraska meet in Lincoln. Kickoff is 11 a.m.

There’s a twinkle in the eyes of the older generation from both schools. Oklahoma-Nebraska meant Barry Switzer versus Tom Osborne. The Game of the Century I for Husker fans, the Game of the Century II for Sooner Nation. It was Power I versus the wishbone attack.

It was a beautiful time.

“Those games were extremely big,” former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor said to the Tulsa World earlier this week. “You really realize the magnitude when you’re done playing.

“There was mutual respect and there was a natural conflict with the different personalities with Barry and Tom. That made it much more intriguing.”

And, in 1986 and 1987, this long series contains chapters when OU traveled north in back-to-back years due to a Big 12 scheduling quirk and returned home with momentous victories.

When Nebraska departed for the Big Ten in 2011, gone was the potential for annual games between schools with rich history. It leaves only stories of past games for the current generation of football fans.

For OU fans thinking of past games in Lincoln, none gets better than 1986 and 1987.

What a comeback

Eighty-two seconds.

That’s all it took for Sooner Magic to silence Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

“Everybody thought the game was over,” Keith Jackson said this week. “We knew we had to dig down to win it.”

Nebraska led 17-10 when Holieway drove the Sooners 94 yards to tie the game with 1:26 remaining. Holieway’s 17-yard pass to Jackson equaled the game.

And then the OU defense — filled with NFL draft picks — forced a three-and-out.

Oklahoma would get the ball back and pull out a miraculous win.

Jackson’s one-handed catch down the right sideline resulted in a 41-yard gain with nine seconds remaining, allowing Tim Lashar to kick the game-winning field goal.

“This year, I felt we had the best team. We just choked,” Nebraska’s Danny Noonan told the Omaha World-Herald after the game. “It’s frustrating because we gave up the big play and it seems like we’ve done that every game.”

Which was the big play? There were multiple selections.

OU faced fourth-and-1 on its own 15-yard line while trailing 17-10. Holieway picked up the first down, but fumbled with Nebraska’s Brian Davis recovering the ball. But Broderick Thomas was called for a facemask call to return the ball to the Sooners.

“We got an automatic first down to keep the drive going,” Holieway said. “Candidly, he didn’t do it intentionally. He just ran his hand across my face mask but his finger stuck. I turned my head and the referee threw the flag.”

Holieway’s 35-yard pass to Derrick Shepard continued the scoring drive, which ended with Jackson’s touchdown catch.

After OU’s defense stopped Nebraska, the Sooners took over at their own 35 with 50 seconds left.

While battling the clock and the Huskers’ fan base, Oklahoma moved the ball down with an iconic play by Jackson, an All-American tight end.

“I told Jamelle there’s no way they were going to cover me one on one,” Keith Jackson said. “They’re going to have somebody behind me and somebody on top of me.”

Holieway threw the ball in the cushion allowed by defenders while Jackson made a great catch, tapping the ball to himself and racing to the Nebraska 14-yard line.

“He was a smart, great player,” Switzer said. “He made the play down the sidelines. He knew if he came back in the middle of the field, time would be important.”

Lashar connected on a 31-yard field goal with six seconds left to complete the improbable rally.

“Tim was money,” Jackson said. “If you met him, you knew he was so even-keeled. He never felt pressure. We already started celebrating on the sideline because we knew it was a done deal. We knew we had that kind of kicker who made those kicks all year.”

Lashar said there was a little anxiety before his final kick, but nothing like the emotions of the other team.

“The Nebraska defense was very frustrated that we had gotten into field goal range,” Lashar said this week. “I won’t say the words that I was hearing, but there were a lot of expletives going around. I guess that was a little bit of a compliment that when we got into field-goal range, we’d be able to beat them.

“We did and it was just another one of those Sooner Magic moments.”

Said Holieway: “I just remember Duncan Parham running around with his hands in the air because we won a Big 8 championship. And then people getting hit with oranges."

Holieway completed 4-of-6 passes in OU’s final two drives for 101 yards and the game-tying touchdown pass to Jackson.

OU would advance to the Orange Bowl and defeat Arkansas 42-8 to complete an 11-1 season.

Whose house?

Longtime Tulsa World sports columnist Dave Sittler gave Switzer a ride from a Friday practice back to the team hotel. In 1987, reporters would talk to the coach the night before the game.

It was the Game of the Century II. Top-ranked Nebraska — still bruised from last season’s loss — was ready for payback. Holieway was out with an injured knee and the Sooners were coming off a poor showing at Missouri, a 17-13 win at home.

OU appeared destined for a beating.

Switzer, during that car ride, told Sitter, “You just watch. Charles Thompson is going to shock the world tomorrow.”

“I knew how good Charles Thompson was but no one else knew. Our players knew. Nebraska didn’t,” Switzer repeated to the Tulsa World again this week.

More than 900-plus media credentials were provided. Nebraska had moved to the No. 1 spot ahead of OU heading into the contest.

Then the game happened. And it was no contest.

“Talk about Sooner Magic. We didn’t need it today,” Switzer said afterward.

The stadium was filled with banners proclaiming Memorial Stadium as “Our House” which was what Thomas named the venue. Fans holding keys were found throughout the place.

The Sooners scored 17 unanswered points. Anthony Stafford’s 11-yard run knotted the game at 7 with 12:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Patrick Collins’ 65-yard run down the sideline locked the game for OU.

“I started hopping down the sideline because I was on crutches. It was really exciting,” Holieway said. “To see the Nebraska faces, you could have heard a pin drop.”

Switzer’s defense held the Huskers to just 235 yards to help his team capture their fourth consecutive Big Eight title.

“I redshirted, in 1983, four guys I knew were great players,” Switzer recalled. “I knew Darrell Reed and Troy Johnson were great outside linebackers. Dante Jones and Brian Bosworth were great inside. They were the nucleus of (the 1987 defense).”

“They put the clamps on us,” Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor said. “They had people on me all the time. We had a play designed for a throwback for me. We tried it and they had three or four defenders around me.

“They just did a good job preparing for us. There are only two games in my career that I really wish I could have back and that’s one of them. The other was the Fiesta Bowl against Florida State (later that season).”

To be fair — and Taylor reminded the Tulsa World reporter — the quarterback led the Huskers to a win over Oklahoma in the 1988 season.

Thompson had watched OU-Nebraska play since he was 6 years old.

“I remember Spencer Tillman jumping from the 5-yard line. Turner Gill, Mike Rozier. I remember Billy Sims fumbling inside the 3-yard line and one of my friends kicking the TV,” Thompson said. “His mom made us go outside to watch the game from the back window.”

Now he has his own chapter in this great series.

OU literally ran over the Huskers with burgundy-colored Nikes, a new style released by the shoe company and was a big hit with the players. Collins had 131 yards on 13 carries. Thompson rushed 21 times for 126 yards and Rotnei Anderson gained 119 yards on 24 runs.

The Sooners ended the season with a 20-14 loss to Miami in the Orange Bowl.