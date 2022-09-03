Reggie Grimes, Sooner defense spark special opening victory

NORMAN — Reggie Grimes saved his biggest game for a special fan on Saturday afternoon.

Barbara Grimes, his grandmother, was inside Memorial Stadium to watch No. 9 Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13. She watched her grandson register 2½ sacks, his career high, to excite a packed stadium.

The hardest work, Reggie Grimes would say after the game, has come from his grandmother who is battling cancer and chose to briefly avoid treatment to watch the defensive end play.

“It was really special and really important to have a day and again, that allowed me to play free knowing that I wasn’t doing it for the guys in the locker room, I wasn’t doing it for myself, but I was also doing it for her,” Grimes said. “So just to have the kind of performance I had today, despite everything, I think it was really touching, really great, and it was really a great moment.”

OU’s defense only allowed one touchdown drive and two plays of 20-plus yards, which needed to happen for success according to defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Grimes was a big part of it with his sacks. He also recorded a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. Teammate Danny Stutsman called him an “absolute animal.”

“There some circumstances in his corner and he’s responded well, man. I’m pumped for how he played. He had a day today and he deserves it for everything he’s going through and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Stutsman said.

Reggie Grimes gives credit to his inspiration Barbara Grimes, who traveled from Nashville, Tennessee with family members to watch the 2022 season opener.

He said his grandmother has bene battling the disease since April. It’s her second challenge after knocking it down once.

“It’s really a balancing act, but it’s one of those things where she’s fought it before and she won, so we’re hoping round two goes the same way,” Reggie Grimes said.

Even though she is his grandmother, Barbara Grimes is called “Mama” because she’s everyone’s mother.

“As far as just having Mama here, it was important, it was great, I loved it. At the same time, it’s bittersweet because today might be the last time she gets to see me play in person,” Reggie Grimes said. “It’s really one of those things to where in the moment is amazing but afterward, I’m going to go see her, I’ll probably cry a little bit. But that’s part of it.

“As far as things that she’s taught me growing up, I write on my wrist tape, I write on the top of my notes every single day, ‘Be who you are.’ That’s one of the things she’s told me to do, that’s one of those things she’s expressed just the way she lives, the way my entire family lives, so just being who you are.

“I think today, especially today, I think us as a team showed that, I think me as a person showed that as well.”