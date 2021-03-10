Reflecting on last year's abrupt Big 12 Tournament cancellation

Meanwhile, about five hours south in Oklahoma City, the NBA game between the Thunder and Utah Jazz was canceled due to Utah center Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test. The impact sent shockwaves across all sports.

“By the time we got to late morning on Thursday, we made the decision at about the same time that the health department declared a medical emergency that we weren’t going to be able to play,” Bowlsby said. “As you may recall, the teams were already in the locker rooms to get ready for that 11 a.m. game. Things were moving quickly and they were happening in real time. We were on the phone with our presidents and chancellors. We had all the ADs in a room doing business.”

There were no masks or social distancing during the early stages of the virus, Bowlsby said. Everyone was gathered around a telephone and “probably lucky we didn’t infect one another.”

“It was all surreal. I recall sitting in that press conference. It was a little bit of an out-of-body experience,” Bowlsby said. “You just don’t feel that that is the sort of thing that you are getting in front of the media and say ‘yeah, we’re serious. We’re not playing.’

“It’s been an adventure ever since then.”

Reaves was looking forward to his first Big 12 Tournament.