Reflecting on last year's abrupt Big 12 Tournament cancellation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bob Bowlsby was in an urgent meeting with Big 12 presidents and chancellors. Austin Reaves had an uneasy feeling while awaiting Oklahoma’s opening game in the league tournament. Elijah Harkless was getting taped while preparing for the Big West Conference tournament.
The Big 12 commissioner, OU guard and Cal State Northridge guard recalled March 12, 2020 — the day when the sports world came to a halt.
“The ACC, they canceled first, then we canceled and then just so on. It was really crazy,” Reaves said this week. “Just sitting there with a couple of guys, like ‘Damn, what's going on?’”
The 2021 postseason began for Oklahoma when it faced Iowa State in a late opening-round game on Wednesday night.
The sound of dribbling basketballs inside an arena limited to 25% capacity will be music to the ears of fans.
That noise was missing last year, and Bowlsby explained the wild 24-hour period that ended the 2019-20 season.
The Big 12 decided to start its conference tournament with Wednesday night games — TCU beat Kansas State 53-49, while Oklahoma State earned a thrilling 72-71 victory over Iowa State.
“We really, at that point, didn’t know very much about the virus. We didn’t know about wearing masks,” Bowlsby said. “We made the decision during the evening on Wednesday to reduce the amount of fans that we were going to allow in to 250 per school.”
Meanwhile, about five hours south in Oklahoma City, the NBA game between the Thunder and Utah Jazz was canceled due to Utah center Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test. The impact sent shockwaves across all sports.
“By the time we got to late morning on Thursday, we made the decision at about the same time that the health department declared a medical emergency that we weren’t going to be able to play,” Bowlsby said. “As you may recall, the teams were already in the locker rooms to get ready for that 11 a.m. game. Things were moving quickly and they were happening in real time. We were on the phone with our presidents and chancellors. We had all the ADs in a room doing business.”
There were no masks or social distancing during the early stages of the virus, Bowlsby said. Everyone was gathered around a telephone and “probably lucky we didn’t infect one another.”
“It was all surreal. I recall sitting in that press conference. It was a little bit of an out-of-body experience,” Bowlsby said. “You just don’t feel that that is the sort of thing that you are getting in front of the media and say ‘yeah, we’re serious. We’re not playing.’
“It’s been an adventure ever since then.”
Reaves was looking forward to his first Big 12 Tournament.
“We woke up, we had breakfast like everything was going on like it was a normal day,” said Reaves, whose team was supposed to play West Virginia in an 8 p.m. game that evening. “You're hearing the news about Rudy Gobert in Oklahoma City, stuff like that, I think that was the night before. Honestly, we were preparing to play. I think it was around noon or so, we was all in our room waiting.”
After OU learned the Big 12 Tournament was canceled, Kruger said there was hope that the NCAA Tournament would be played, but that news was delivered during the bus ride back to Norman.
“There were different moments with levels of disappointment. But again, what’s happening is way greater than our disappointment for the guys not being able to play and fans not being able to watch,” Kruger said last year. “Everyone’s disappointed at some level. But it’s something that they’re getting out in front of it. It’s the wise thing to do and the only thing to do and hopefully the result of that action will be some degree of advantage in the long run.”
Harkless was a player at Cal State Northridge last season before transferring to OU.
What was the stoppage like at the Big West Tournament?
“Once the NBA canceled, everybody else followed suit,” Harkless said. “Woke up the next (day) and got my ankles taped, ready to play, and then they canceled the whole tournament.”
The postseason reset for Reaves began on Wednesday night.
“With everything that happened last year, not having the opportunity to play, it really stung a lot of people with all the shutdowns and stuff,” Reaves said. “But I mean, it's life, things happen, you gotta adjust. Now we have the opportunity to do so and really just gotta cherish every moment.
“You're not gonna have this group of guys together for long, so you really just cherish each moment with everybody and just really live in the moment.”