Redmond's defensive touchdown the big play the Sooners needed in win over Iowa State

NORMAN — The play seemed relatively benign when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy rolled to his left late in the first half. The Cyclones were just trying to get in field goal range and take the halftime lead.
Then Oklahoma unleashed its most dramatic defensive sequence of the season. Cornerback Key Lawrence belted Purdy where his right arm and the ball connected, sending the ball tumbling downfield. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond chased. As he closed in, the ball bounced high into his hands. After a 42-yard sprint, the Sooners had an unexpected touchdown lead and never trailed again in Saturday’s 28-21 victory over the Cyclones.
“I ain't gonna lie, I was going to pick it up regardless of if it would have popped low,” Redmond said. “But it was right there in my hands. I was just ready, like 'I've got to score this one.’”
Oklahoma needed it in the worst way. At halftime, OU had 175 yards of offense. Seventy-four of those yards came on one snap. It was mired in the muck on a pristine afternoon.
The Sooners needed a game-changing play. The unexpected points turned out to be the difference. It’s the kind of defensive play OU has lacked this season, and, really, over the last decade.
“It's a momentum play, and probably is a pretty good representation, or the lack thereof, of our ability to have momentum plays for the year,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It's very difficult to play defense in this day and age without those. Number one, you want to get the ball back to the offense, (for) what could be a 14-point swing. I struggled to find that play this season for us that we've created defensively.”
It was the Sooners’ first defensive touchdown of the season. The last time it came close was Oct. 16 against TCU. Linebacker Deshaun White scooped a fumble and returned it 37 yards before fumbling through the end zone for a touchback.
When that play occurred against the Horned Frogs, the Sooners were up by three touchdowns. Saturday, they were in a tie game and desperately attempting to dodge a halftime deficit.
“It was just such a physical play and I thought it really — it was kind of a fitting way to end the half, just the way the half played out,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “It was kind of a slugfest there in the first half and a lot of physical plays on both sides and our defense was especially physical.”
The Sooners were physical. Outside of Iowa State’s opening drive, defensively, OU controlled the game. The touchdown was a perfect example of why.
Linebacker Nik Bonitto flushed Purdy out of the pocket. Iowa State receivers were covered, forcing him to hold onto the ball. Lawrence produced the perfect hit to jar the ball loose. Redmond pounced on the opportunity.
“Jalen Redmond strained to the ball, hustling and he was rewarded for it,” defensive end Isaiah Thomas said. “Big-man touchdown is what every big man dreams of.”