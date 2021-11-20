Redmond's defensive touchdown the big play the Sooners needed in win over Iowa State

NORMAN — The play seemed relatively benign when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy rolled to his left late in the first half. The Cyclones were just trying to get in field goal range and take the halftime lead.

Then Oklahoma unleashed its most dramatic defensive sequence of the season. Cornerback Key Lawrence belted Purdy where his right arm and the ball connected, sending the ball tumbling downfield. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond chased. As he closed in, the ball bounced high into his hands. After a 42-yard sprint, the Sooners had an unexpected touchdown lead and never trailed again in Saturday’s 28-21 victory over the Cyclones.

“I ain't gonna lie, I was going to pick it up regardless of if it would have popped low,” Redmond said. “But it was right there in my hands. I was just ready, like 'I've got to score this one.’”

Oklahoma needed it in the worst way. At halftime, OU had 175 yards of offense. Seventy-four of those yards came on one snap. It was mired in the muck on a pristine afternoon.

The Sooners needed a game-changing play. The unexpected points turned out to be the difference. It’s the kind of defensive play OU has lacked this season, and, really, over the last decade.