Red River switch: Four-star DE Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas

OKlahoma TCU Football (copy)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables leads his team on to the field to play TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

 Ron Jenkins

NORMAN — One month to the date from Texas' 49-0 win over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Week 6, the Longhorns notched another win over the Sooners.

Four-star defensive end Colton Vasek flipped his commitment from OU to Texas Monday afternoon, opting for college football closer to home in the latest blow to Brent Venables' 2023 recruiting class. 

Vasek, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, had been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1. He is the No. 127 recruit in the nation for his class and the No. 26 recruit from the state of Texas in 2023, per 247Sports. Vasek is also the son of Brian Vasek, who played defensive end for the Longhorns from 1991-95.

"I have nothing but respect for coach Venables and his staff. But my heart has been in a different place," Vasek wrote in a social media post.

Vasek's decommitment comes in the final stages of a season that has not gone according to plan for Venables and Co.

When Vasek committed to the Sooners in August, OU stood among the nation's College Football Playoff favorites in 2022. Three-plus months later, OU heads to West Virginia this weekend 5-4 on the season with a 2-4 record in the Big 12. 

Prior to Monday, the Sooners' class of 2023 ranked sixth in the country, per 247Sports' national rankings. Without Vasek, OU's upcoming recruiting class still holds a pair of highly-rated defensive linemen in five-star edge P.J. Adebawore and linemen four-star Derrick LeBlanc. 

Vasek represents the second departure from the Sooners' 2023 class in 12 days. Three-star defensive back Kaleb Spencer decommitted from OU and announced his pledge to Miami on Oct. 28. 







