The latest edition of the Red River Showdown will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN announced Tuesday morning.

For a third consecutive season, Oklahoma and Texas are set to air on the network’s flagship platform when the teams meet on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. A game time for the 119th matchup between the Sooners and Longhorns has yet to be announced.

The 2023 playing of the rivalry game represents the final Red River Showdown before OU and Texas depart the Big 12 for the SEC in the summer of 2024.

The Sooners own a record of 17-11 against the Longhorns in the Big 12 era dating back to 1996. OU has also won four of its last five meetings with Texas since the 2018 conference title game with last fall’s 49-0 defeat to the Longhorns the lone exception over that period.

Early odds via BetOnline list Texas as a six-point favorite over the Sooners on Oct. 7.

The latest Red River Showdown will mark the ninth time the annual rivalry game has aired on ABC since 2010. ABC broadcast OU-Texas in every season from 2010-2015 before the rivalry returned there in 2021 and 2022 after stops on ESPN, Fox and FS1.