Red River rivalry flows into Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has drawn plenty of attention for dominating opponents this spring.

But a regular-season setback at Texas — one of only two blemishes during the current 55-2 campaign — provided motivation for the nation’s top-ranked team.

“I think I saw this team really start trending in the right direction after we lost to Texas, and I've just seen us come out of some really tough spots and handle it with grace and passion,” OU star Jocelyn Alo said before the start of the Women’s College World Series.

“Yeah, I think we're trending in the right direction and very excited for this week.”

OU will face Texas in a winner’s bracket game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. First pitch is 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners opened the season with 38 straight wins before a 4-2 loss to the 'Horns on April 16. It was also the first time that UT had beaten Oklahoma since 2014, a 23-game stretch.

Is it good to play a familiar team when you are in the WCWS?

Definitely, head coach Patty Gasso said.

“I think it’s a benefit,” she said after Thursday’s 13-2 victory over Northwestern. “We know what we’re dealing with. We know what to work on. We’ve seen it three times. Yeah, I definitely think it’s a benefit. There are no surprises here.”

Gasso laughed when reminded that the Sooners took the “scenic route” when they won last year’s national championship. After dropping its first-round game, OU faced five elimination games before earning the 2021 crown.

“We want to take the private jet straight to our destination,” Gasso said with a smile after Thursday’s triumph. “It's big, first game. Anybody will tell you the first game is really the biggest because it sets you up for now, which is glorious … that we get a day off, and we get to refuel and rest and recoup. One thing that's really hard about this is if you lose, you have got to go back and get your scouts and everything ready to turn around, to play another game the next day. It's difficult.

“Now more than ever it just really makes such a big difference. It can really help recovery and rest and so forth, but it also puts you on the right path so that you are not like, ‘OK, we know we're playing tomorrow and playing the next day and playing the next day.’

“It's the way you want to start. This is what it looks like.”

Texas (44-19-1), playing in its first WCWS since 2013, advanced to Saturday’s game after toppling UCLA 7-2 on Thursday.

Before the tournament began, UT coach Mike White was asked about challenging the Sooners.

“It's not always the best team that wins. It's the team that plays the best, and on that particular day we played better than they did. They had their No. 1 pitcher (Jordy Bahl) throwing against us. It was a 0-0 game for a while, and we were able to score a big hit at the right time, and Hailey (Dolcini) pitched one heck of a game, and that's what you have to do,” White said.

“I've always said good pitching beats good hitting, especially in pressure situations, and Hailey was able to put together one of the best games of her career, and that's the way to do it. Hopefully we can repeat it sometime.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.