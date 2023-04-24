If Trace Ford’s transfer to Oklahoma from Oklahoma State earlier this offseason marked a Bedlam flip, Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson has sealed a move across the Red River.

Thompson, the 5-foot-11 pass catcher who entered the transfer portal on April 15, committed to the Sooners Monday night two days after visiting Norman for OU’s 2023 spring game.

Thompson joins the Sooners after one season with the Longhorns and brings track-star speed and playmaking potential to an OU wide receivers room that closed spring camp over the weekend with questions still swirling around contributors for 2023. The Athletic ranked Thompson as the No. 6 available player in the transfer portal as of Monday.

A four-star recruit out of Spearman, Texas, in the class of 2022, Thompson held heavy interest from the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Oregon and ultimately picked Texas from a final three that also included Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in August of 2021. As a freshman in 2022, Thompson appeared in nine games and caught one pass for 32 yards.

A dual-threat quarterback in high school, Thompson also set multiple state records and claimed a collection of state titles as a sprinter in high school.

Thompson joins Michigan's Andrel Anthony as OU’s second transfer wide receiver addition of the offseason. The Sooners return little production from a year ago behind Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. In Norman, Thompson will join a group of receivers vying for available time in the fall alongside Jayden Gibson, Gavin Freeman, LV Bunkley-Shelton, J.J. Hester and D.J. Graham.

Thompson is believed to be the second player in the modern era to play for both Red River schools.

Offensive lineman Paul Moriarty began his college career at Texas in the late 1980s before spending two seasons with the Sooners from 1991-92. After his passing in 2018, Moriarty's obituary reffered to him as “the only football player to play for both universities.”