Record crowd floods Hall of Stadium to see Sooners wrap up sixth national title

OKLAHOMA CITY — A little more than two hours before first pitch Thursday night, the line of fans waiting to enter through the main gate of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex already snaked deep through the stadium’s parking lot.

Nearby, a trio of young girls tossed a softball in matching Jordy Bahl T-shirts with No. 98 on the back. A few hundred feet away, Alex and Morgan Schmidt walked toward the merchandise tent in matching crimson shirts of their own; these ones — homemade — read “In Gasso we Trust”.

Morgan never played softball growing up. The couple from Oklahoma City only began tuning into Oklahoma softball games in the last few years.

Now, they say, they’re addicted. Sometime over the course of the Women’s College World Series this past week, the Schmidt’s decided to craft their t-shirts with coach Patty’s Gasso’s name across the front because, simply put, “Patty is the queen, the GOAT.”

What will Alex remember most about the 2022 Sooners?

“The power,” he said. Jocelyn (Alo). Tiare (Jennings). Grace (Lyons). They’re all amazing.”

Morgan?

“Their attitude,” she explained. “They’re not playing for glory or anything like that. They’re always talking about playing for themselves. It’s important. Especially in women’s sports. We don’t always get showcased like this. This is awesome.”

The Schmidts were two in the record crowd who showed up to Hall of Fame Stadium for Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series championships series Thursday.

They and 12,255 others saw the Sooners fall behind 2-0 to Texas in the first inning, then watched OU sprint back, spurred on by home runs from Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons en route to a 10-5 win and a second national title in as many years. They witnessed Jayda Coleman’s early outfield heroics Thursday and Alo’s 7th inning standing ovation, too. And they were on hand to catch Jennings flip the final out to Taylon Snow at first base as OU clinched its sixth national title all-time and the fourth since 2016.

Those fans inside Hall of Fame Stadium came from near and far.

Among those in line 90 minutes before first pitch were Whitney Thompson and Gabrielle Skillings, part of a group of former softball players who traveled from Pittsburgh to Oklahoma City for a taste of the WCWS.

“I’ve played since I was five,” Thompson said. “This is like a dream to come see this live.”

The group arrived in time to join the fourth and final sellout crowd at a 2022 WCWS that hosted more than 110,000 fans and shattered attendance records in seven of the nine sessions held from June 2-9.

“To see a full stadium for softball? It makes your heart full,” Thompson said. “And seeing the young girls super excited, it reminds you that was us once upon a time.”

One of those young girls in the crowd Thursday was Jasey Pickle. While the Sooners and Longhorns warmed up on the Hall of Fame Stadium turf an hour prior to first pitch, the eight-year old stood with her mother, Ashley, in the concourse wearing her youth softball jersey from back home in Gatesville, Texas.

Jasey just finished her first season of select softball this spring. She plays third base and roots for Texas. Next fall, she’ll start third grade.

“We were watching Texas play Oklahoma State Monday night and she was in the living room practicing her swing and everything,” Ashley said. “Me and my husband talked and we decided we’ve got to get her here.

“This is what we want to show her. Dad watches football and all that and she’ll just see the cheerleaders. It’s good for her to see this. “I told her, one day you might be out there and we’ll be here watching every game.”

A few minutes later, Kalynn Dolcini — mother of Texas right-hander Hailey Dolcini — sat behind the third base dugout and prepared to watch her daughter play, maybe for the last time.

“I was just thinking this is the final chance I’ll get to see her in a uniform,” Kalynn said. “It’s hard.”

Like Dolcini’s path to Thursday night — from Ferndale, Calif., to Fresno State to Texas and finally onto college softball’s biggest stage this week — Texas’ journey to the 2022 championship series was an unlikely one.

Thursday’s 10-5 loss marked the end of the road for the Longhorns, the first-ever unseeded WCWS finalists, who staved off six elimination games to finish as national runner-ups.

“We would have thought we would be here. Never,” Kaylnn said. “They weren’t expected to be here so they’ve been playing free, for each other. And they’re having fun.”

On the question of whether or not Texas fans could appreciate Oklahoma’s dominance, Kalynn balked. “They’re on a whole different level,” is all she offered.

But over on the first base side, at least two fans in burnt orange — Jon and Rachel Newton, visiting from Dallas to check off a “bucket list item” — were able to muster reluctant praise for their Red River Rivals.

“It pains me to talk about how great they are, but they really are great,” Rachel said of the Sooners. “It’s a testament to Patty Gasso. She’s incredible. She breathes life into her players and then they turn around and just perform for her.

“If Texas hadn’t been here I probably would have been rooting for OU. Like I said, it pains me.”

Minutes before first pitch, Kamuela Mabuhi walked toward his seats, one of the many members of the Alo family traveling party.

Alo’s family has been a constant presence in the stands during her five-year OU career, along for the ride as she torched a path to the NCAA’s career home run record. But Kamuela — married to Alo’s cousin, Jordyn — only made it to see Alo play live for the first time Wednesday night, there to see the Sooners slugger crank two home runs in Game 1.

“Those were the first ones I’ve ever seen in person,” he said. “It was amazing. Way better than watching at home. It was badass.”

As the teams went through pregame introductions on the field, Mabuhi tried to assess what all of it — Alo’s career and the Sooners’ second straight national run — meant. He struggled to sum it up and shook his head.

“I just wish there were more games,” he said.

