Rebounding battle costs Sooners against No. 6 Texas in 70-69 Big 12 opener defeat

NORMAN — When Texas came to Lloyd Noble Center on Feb. 22, Timmy Allen pulled down four offensive rebounds and the Longhorns left with a one-score victory.

On the final day of 2022 Saturday, it happened again.

Allen, the senior forward, pulled down his fourth offensive rebound and layed-in a go-ahead basket with 1:27 remaining in Oklahoma’s Big 12 Conference opener. And after Texas’ Dylan Disu, Sir’Jabari Rice and Brock Cunningham added three more offensive rebounds in the final minute to bring the visitor's tally to 12, the sixth-ranked Longhorns (12-1) sank the Sooners, 70-69.

“The difference was the offensive rebounds,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “The 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds. It was deja vu with Timmy Allen. Go watch last year's game.

“Under a minute, Timmy Allen came flying in and got an offensive rebound. That was huge. We've got to come up with that rebound.”

The Sooners (9-4) led by as many as seven after halftime and were led by Grant Sherfield’s 22 points in front of a boisterous announced crowd of 10,009. Jacob Groves (17 points) knocked down five three-pointers and Jalen Hill (14 points, six rebounds) delivered what Moser called a “warrior effort”.

But in a back-and-forth affair to commence the 2022-23 conference schedule, OU fell short on the boards and just shy of potential statement victory over the one-loss Longhorns.

With big men Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Sam Godwin each navigating foul trouble, Texas outrebounded OU 33-31 and edged the Sooners 12-9 on the offensive boards for 12 second-chance points. And the difference was laid fully bare in the second half when Allen (13 points, seven rebounds) led the Longhorns to a 22-11 rebounding advantage including the handful of critical, late offensive boards.

Afterward, both the Sooners coach and his players pointed to the rebounding numbers as the difference in OU’s second conference opening loss in three years.

“They outtoughed us toward the end of the game,” Hill said. “That’s how they won.”

“I think a lot of it comes down to toughness and boxing out,” Jacob Groves explained. “That’s completely on us. We talked about it all week.”

Beaten inside, there were positives in the loss that dropped the Sooners to 5-11 against AP Top 25 ranked opponents in the Moser era.

For the 13th time in his 13 games as a Sooner, Sherfield reached double-figure scoring.

The Nevada transfer poured in 16 points before halftime on 6-of-8 shooting following an 0-for-3 start from the field, delivering nine of those points on the 17-8 run over the final 8:06 that OU used to claim a 35-31 halftime lead.

Sherfield slowed after the break with six second-half points on 3-of-8 shooting including four missed three-pointers. His jumper knotted the game at 62-62 with 1:07 remaining.

“I think for him, we were asking him to do so much and I thought he had some spectacular plays in the first half,” Moser said. “But over a long period of time they were like -- it was like a boxer with body blows. They were just bringing the house to him.”

While Sherfield cooled off, the Sooners stayed afloat with scoring from one likely source and another less so.

Jacob Groves knocked down all five of his three-pointers after halftime, including back-to-back triples that helped OU to a 43-36 advantage — its largest of the game — little more than two minutes into the second half. Through 13 games, the senior forward is shooting 44.9% from 3-pointer range.

“Hopefully, I'll take that confidence that I have shooting the ball right now moving forward and into the next couple of games so I can keep helping us try to win games,” Groves said.

And Hill, who had three made 3-pointers on the season entering Saturday, proved effective from deep, as well. Hill’s first triple of the afternoon came on the heels of a seven-minute Sooners field goal drought in the second half; his second handed OU a 58-57 lead with 4:07.

Moser also credited Hill for his defense on Texas veteran Marcus Carr. The fifth-year guard came in averaging 25.7 points across his last four games before the Sooners limited him to 13 Saturday.

“I thought Jalen was terrific on him,” Moser said. “I thought offensively he did some really good things. We needed that kind of performance to beat Texas from Jalen.”

The Sooners got enough offensively, from its regular scorers and others, like Hill, who stepped up against the nation’s sixth-ranked team. But it was OU’s performance on the boards that cost them in their introduction in 2022-23 to one of the nation’s toughest conference’s Saturday.

“I thought our guys really, to guard one of the most athletic, offensive, powerful teams in the country, I thought we really guarded them at a high level until the second half with those rebounds,” Moser said. “You can't give an offense, a team, that many second chance points in the second half.”

TEXAS 70, OKLAHOMA 69

Texas;31;39;—;70

Oklahoma;35;34;—;69

TEXAS (12-1): Allen 6-15 0-0 13, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Carr 4-12 3-3 13, Hunter 1-7 3-4 5, Bishop 4-5 0-0 8, Rice 2-7 7-7 11, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 25-58 15-16 70.

OKLAHOMA (9-4): J.Groves 6-13 0-0 17, Hill 4-7 4-4 14, T.Groves 3-5 0-0 6, Sherfield 9-19 3-4 22, Uzan 2-4 0-0 5, Godwin 2-2 0-1 4, Cortes 0-2 0-0 0, Noland 0-1 0-0 0, Oweh 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-54 8-11 69.

3-Point Goals: Texas 5-15 (Carr 2-3, Morris 2-3, Allen 1-2, Disu 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Rice 0-3), Oklahoma 9-25 (J.Groves 5-9, Hill 2-3, Uzan 1-2, Sherfield 1-7, T.Groves 0-1, Noland 0-1, Cortes 0-2). Rebounds: Texas 32 (Allen, Rice 7), Oklahoma 28 (T.Groves 7). Assists: Texas 7 (Allen, Carr, Hunter 2), Oklahoma 11 (Uzan 5). Total Fouls: Texas 14, Oklahoma 17. A: 10,009.